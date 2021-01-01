पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

नहीं रहे विवादित स्वामी:बिग बॉस के कंटेस्टेंट रहे स्वामी ओम का निधन; 3 महीने पहले हुआ था कोरोना, फिर पैरालाइज्ड हो गया था आधा शरीर

29 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

बिग बॉस के सबसे विवादित कंटेस्टेंट के रूप में मशहूर रहे स्वामी ओम का निधन हो गया है। वे पिछले कुछ महीनों से बीमार थे। उन्हें तीन महीने पहले कोरोना हुआ था। जिसके बाद उनका एम्स में इलाज चल रहा था। खबरों के मुताबिक उनका आधा शरीर पैरालाइज्ड हो गया था, इसी के चलते बुधवार को उनकी मौत हो गई। स्वामी ओम ने बिग बॉस के 10वें सीजन में हिस्सा लिया था।

15 दिन से बिगड़ती गई सेहत
जी न्यूज की खबर के मुताबिक 63 साल के स्वामी ओम ने दिल्ली में आखिरी सांस ली। स्वामी के दोस्त मुकेश जैन के बेटे अर्जुन ने यह खबर दी। अर्जुन के अनुसार उन्हें कुछ दिन पहले पैरालिसिस का अटैक आया था। कोरोना वायरस संक्रमण से ठीक होने के बाद उन्हें चलने-फिरने में बहुत कठिनाई हो रही थी।

पिछले 15 दिनों से उनकी सेहत लगातार गिरती गई और बुधवार की सुबह उनका निधन हो गया। स्वामी ओम का अंतिम संस्कार दिल्ली के निगम बोध घाट में दोपहर को किया जाएगा।

विवादों भरी रही स्वामी की जिंदगी
विवादास्पद स्वयंभू बाबा स्वामी ओम की जिंदगी विवादों से भरी रही। 4 साल पहले उनके भाई के द्वारा दर्ज कराए गए एक मामले में उन्हें गिरफ्तार किया गया था। उनके भाई ने उस दौरान उन पर 9 साल पहले दुकान से साइकिलें और कुछ दस्तावेज चुराने आरोप लगाया था। 2019 के लोकसभा चुनावों के दौरान उन्होंने चुनाव लड़ने की घोषणा की थी और इसके लिए नई दिल्ली सीट को चुना था।

अपनी बचकानी और घटिया बातों से स्वामी ओम ने बिग बॉस में भी सभी घरवालों की नाक में दम कर दिया था। लड़कियों के लिए अपमानजनक बातें करते हुए ओम ने सभी हदें पार कर दी थीं। हद तो तब हुई थी जब एक टास्क के दौरान स्वामी ओम ने बानी जे पर अपनी पेशाब फेंक दी थी। उनकी इस हरकत से सभी घरवाले काफी खफा हो गए थे। बाद में उन्हें सलमान ने फटकार लगाकर घर से निकाल दिया था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें26 जनवरी को दिल्ली में हुई हिंसा पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट में दायर याचिका खारिज, CJI बोले- सरकार अपना काम कर रही है - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser