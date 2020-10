View this post on Instagram

The number one reality show on Indian television. One of the top 5 shows across all channels. So much love ❤️🙏🏼 #IndianIdol @sonytvofficial @thecontentteamofficial Styled by @itsme_shwetaagarwal Make up @vinay0706 Picture courtesy @sajidkhan_photography

A post shared by Aditya Narayan (@adityanarayanofficial) on Jan 16, 2020 at 3:34am PST