टीवी इंडस्ट्री पर भारी 2020:सुनील ग्रोवर के 'गैंग्स ऑफ फिल्मिस्तान' से लेकर श्वेता तिवारी के 'मेरे डैड की दुल्हन' तक, 2020 में 15 टीवी शोज हो रहे हैं ऑफ-एयर

किरण जैन35 मिनट पहले
कोरोनावायरस की वजह से इंडियन टेलीविजन इंडस्ट्री को काफी नुकसान झेलना पड़ा हैं। लॉकडाउन के शुरूआती तीन महीने टीवी शोज की शूटिंग पूरी तरह से ठप हुई थी। इस दौरान कई चैनल ने अपने पुराने शोज बंद करने का फैसला ले लिया था। कुछ महीने बाद, इंडस्ट्री में एक बार फिर से काम शुरू हो गया हालांकि स्थिति में कुछ ज्यादा सुधार नजर नहीं दिख पाया।

2020 में ऐसे कई टीवी शोज हैं जिन्हें ग्रैंड लेवल पर लॉन्च किया गया था लेकिन टीआरपी ना आने की वजह से उन्हें बीच में ही बंद करना पड़ा। एकता कपूर निर्मित 'कसौटी जिंदगी के 2' में एरिका फर्नांडिस, हिना खान, पार्थ समथान, करण सिंह ग्रोवर और आमना शरीफ जैसे बड़े कलाकार जुड़े, हालांकि शो लोगों को इम्प्रेस करने में फेल हुआ। वही जेनिफर विंगेट का 'बेहद 2' भी बड़े स्तर पर लॉन्च किया गया था लेकिन ऑडियंस को सीजन 2 की कहानी भी रास नहीं आई। चैनल ने शो को लॉकडाउन के दौरान ही बंद करने का निर्णय ले लिया। इसी तरह 2020 में एक, दो नहीं बल्कि 15 टीवी शोज ऑफ-एयर हुए हैं।

कसौटी जिंदगी के 2- दैनिक भास्कर से बातचीत के दौरान, कसौटी जिंदगी 2 एक्ट्रेस शुभावी चौकसी बताती हैं, "जब प्रोडक्शन टीम से पता से चला कि कसौटी बंद होने जा रहा है, तो मैं चौक गई थी। कुछ देर के लिए समझ नहीं पा रही थी कि क्या हो गया। देखिए यही सच्चाई है। हमारे शो ने शुरुआत काफी अच्छी की थी हालांकि लॉकडाउन की वजह से थोड़ा ब्रेक आ गया था जिसके बाद लोग कनेक्ट नहीं कर पाए। लेकिन मैं अपनी इस जर्नी को कभी नहीं भूलूंगी। इस शो ने मुझे बहुत कुछ दिया।"

शुभारंभ-

'शुभारंभ' की लीड एक्ट्रेस महिमा मकवाना बताती हैं, "इस बात से इंकार नहीं कर सकती कि टीआरपी ही हमारे शो का भविष्य तय करती है। हमारे शो की टीआरपी पिछले कुछ हफ्तों से उम्मीदों से काफी कम आ रही थी। हमारे शो के मेकर्स ने काफी बदलाव लाने की कोशिश की। स्टोरी लाइन में बदलाव लाने से लेकर नए किरदारों की एंट्री तक, उन्होंने शो बचाने की काफी कोशिश की, लेकिन वो मुमकिन नहीं हो पाया। ऐसे में आखिरकार चैनल को शो बंद करने का फैसला लेना पड़ा।"

गैंग्स ऑफ फिल्मिस्तान

हाल ही में शुरू हुआ शो गैंग्स ऑफ फिल्मिस्तान अब बंद हो चुका है। इस पर शो की प्रोड्यूसर प्रीति सिमोस की मानें तो इसे महज 50 एपिसोड के लिए ही बनाया गया था जिसके बाद इसे बंद किया गया है।

ये शो हुए साल 2020 में ऑफ-एयर-

मेरी गुड़िया - दिसंबर 2019 - मार्च 2020

नागिन 4 - नवंबर 2019 - अगस्त 2020

शुभारंभ - दिसंबर 2019 - अक्टूबर 2020

पटियाला बेब्स - नवंबर 2018 - अगस्त 2020

नजर 2 - नवंबर 2018 - मार्च 2020

बेहद 2 - दिसंबर 2019 - मार्च 2020

प्यार की लुका चुप्पी - दिसंबर 2019 - सितम्बर 2020

इश्क सुभान अल्लाह - मार्च 2018 - अक्टूबर 2020

अकबर का बल बीरबल - अगस्त 2020 - नवंबर 2020

पवित्र भाग्य - मार्च 2020 - अक्टूबर 2020

कसौटी जिंदगी के 2 - सितंबर 2018 - अक्टूबर 2020

इशारों इशारों में - जुलाई 2019 - मार्च 2020

दिल जैसे धड़के धड़कने दो - फरवरी 2020 - मार्च 2020

मेरे डैड की दुल्हन - नवंबर 2019 - नवंबर 2020

गैंग्स ऑफ फिल्मिस्तान - अगस्त 2020 - अक्टूबर 2020

