  Hindi News
  Entertainment
  Tv
  Gauhar Khan Arrives Dubai With Boyfriend Zaid Darbar Before Marriage, Pictures Of Mini Holiday With Humsafar Came Out

लवबर्ड्स:शादी से पहले ब्वॉयफ्रेंड जैद दरबार के साथ दुबई पहुंचीं गौहर खान, सामने आईं हमसफर के साथ मिनी हॉलीडे की तस्वीरें

3 मिनट पहले

बिग बॉस 7 की विजेता रह चुकीं गौहर खान इन दिनों अपनी शादी की खबरों से चर्चा में बनी हुई हैं। गौहर 24 दिसम्बर को ब्वॉयफ्रेंड जैद दरबार से निकाह करने वाली हैं जिसकी तैयारियां भी शुरू हो चुकी हैं। इसी बीच गौहर और डांस कोरियोग्राफर जैद मिनी हॉलीडे के लिए दुबई पहुंचे हैं। दोनों की कुछ तस्वीरें भी लगातार सामने आ रही हैं।

जैद दरबार ने अपनी दुबई वेकेशन की झलक दिखाते हुए गौहर खान के साथ एक खूबसूरत तस्वीर शेयर की है। इसमें गौहर ब्लैक टी-शर्ट और पीली पेंट में नजर आ रही हैं वहीं दूसरी तरफ जैद ने डेनिम और टी-शर्ट के साथ लुक सिंपल रखा है। इंस्टाग्राम पर तस्वीरें शेयर करते हुए जैद लिखते हैं, हाय दुबई। मैं वापस आ गया हूं लेकिन इस बार अपनी हमसफर गौहर खान के साथ। गाजा। सोशल मीडिया पर गौहर-जैद की जोड़ी को हैश-टैग गाजा नाम दिया गया है।

5 नवम्बर को की थी सगाई की अनाउंसमेंट

गौहर खान और जैद पिछले कई महीनों से रिलेशनशिप की खबरों से सुर्खियों में बने हुए हैं। शादी की खबरें आने पर गौहर ने इन्हें अफवाह बताया था जिसके बाद एक्ट्रेस ने खुद 5 नवम्बर को जैद से सगाई करने की अनाउंसमेंट की थी। लव बर्ड ने इस अनाउंसमेंट को सिंपल रखते हुए एंगेजमेंट रिंग के इमोजी के साथ अपनी रोमांटिक तस्वीरें शेयर की थीं। इसके बाद कोरियोग्राफर की मां फरजाना और भाई आवेज और बहन अनम ने भाभी गौहर का घर में स्वागत किया था।

पिता इस्माइल को नहीं थी सगाई की खबर

गौहर जैद की सगाई की अनाउंसमेंट के बाद इस्माइल दरबार ने भास्कर से बातचीत में कहा कि उन्हें दोनों की सगाई की जानकारी नहीं थी। म्यूजिक कंपोजर ने कहा, जिस तरह लोग गौहर और जैद की पोस्ट देख रहे हैं, उसी तरह मुझे भी पोस्ट देखकर ही पता चला कि इन दोनों ने सगाई कर ली है। सच कहूं तो हमारे परिवार में आज भी एक लिहाज़ जिंदा है और वो ये है बेटा अपने पिता से खुद की शादी की बात करने नहीं आता। अब तक जैद ने मुझसे एक बार भी अपनी शादी का जिक्र नहीं किया है।

24 दिसम्बर में होगा जैद-गौहर का निकाह

कुछ दिनों पहले बिग बॉस 14 में बतौर तूफानी सीनियर बनकर पहुंची गौहर 24 दिसम्बर को मुंबई में निकाह करने वाली हैं। महामारी के चलते ये एक आम सेलिब्रेशन होगा जिसमें महज कुछ करीबी रिश्तेदार और दोस्त शामिल हो सकेंगे। इस शादी में शामिल होने के लिए गौहर की बहन निगार और परिवार वाले जल्द ही दुबई से इंडिया आने वाले थे मगर इससे पहले एक्ट्रेस खुद दुबई पहुंची हैं।

