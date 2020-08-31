मां के बाद पिता को खोया:10 दिन के अंदर हुआ गौरव चोपड़ा के माता-पिता का निधन, 19 अगस्त को कैंसर के कारण मां ने छोड़ दी थी दुनिया, 29 अगस्त को पिता भी नहीं रहे

View this post on Instagram

Shri Swatantra Chopra My Hero. My idol. My inspiration. . Will I ever manage to be a millionth of a man that he was ? Don't think so.. The ideal man , the ideal son,the ideal brother, a man who always put family above EVERYTHING else. An ideal father ...it took me 25 years to even come to terms with the fact that all fathers are not like him.. That he was special .. I was blessed..and as his son that's the legacy I have inherited...loved and respected so so much more than I ever will be..a celebrity in its true terms. As a child , me walking down the street or the market always knew that I was recognised as his son. By all. That the shopkeeper will greet me and take lesser money because I was his son...was something that i was used to.. This : when he didn't even know of their existence. It was a regular affair to find some unknown person at our gates bringing along a guest who was looking for our house. All you had to say was "Chopra Saab's house? " And anybody in that vast radius would bring you to the correct place. The love ,warmth and generosity that he had .. the idealism, the strength... An ideal husband..devoted his entire existence towards making my mother better in these last four years. To the point of getting a disease trying to protect her and then leaving all of us to keep her company.. She left us on the 19th and he did on the 29 th.. 10 days ..and they're both gone.. A void , vacuum that no amount of time will ever fill... #MerePapa

