मामा-भांजे में अनबन:अपमानजनक इंटरव्यू दे रहे कृष्णा को मामा गोविंदा का जवाब- कश्मीरा और वो लगातार अपमान कर रहे हैं, पता नहीं इससे उन्हें क्या मिलता है

30 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

पॉपुलर अभिनेता गोविंदा और उनके भांजे कृष्णा अभिषेक के बीच चल रहा विवाद इन दिनों चर्चा में बना हुआ है। कुछ दिनों पहले ही गोविंदा बतौर मेहमान द कपिल शर्मा शो में पहुंचे थे। इस दौरान भांजे कृष्णा ने विवाद के चलते उनके सामने परफॉर्म करने से इनकार कर दिया था। कृष्णा ने कहा कि कॉमेडी करने के लिए अच्छे माहौल की जरूरत होती है और उन्हें गोविंदा की कुछ बातें बहुत हर्ट कर गई हैं ऐसे में वो उनके सामने कॉमेडी नहीं करना चाहते थे। एक लंबे समय बाद अब गोविंदा ने भी इस मामले में चुप्पी तोड़ते हुए अपना जवाब दिया है।

गोविंदा ने टाइम्स ऑफ इंडिया से बातचीत में बताया कि उन्होंने कपिल शर्मा शो में जाने के बाद कुछ इंटरव्यू पढ़े हैं जहां कृष्णा ने गोविंदा के साथ परफॉर्म करने से इनकार कर दिया था। इस पर गोविंदा ने कहा, उसके स्टेटमेंट में कई अपमान करने वाले शब्द थे और बहुत विचारहीन भी।

कृष्णा के बीमार बेटे से मिलने गए थे गोविंदा

हाल ही में एक इंटरव्यू के दौरान कृष्णा ने बताया कि उन्हें दुख है कि मामा गोविंदा उनके बीमार बेटे से मिलने अस्पताल तक नहीं पहुंचे जबकि बेटा जिंदगी और मौत के बीच था। अब कृष्णा के इस आरोप को गोविंदा ने झूठ बताया है। उनका कहना है कि वो कृष्णा के बीमार बेटे से मिलने अस्पताल गए थे। गोविंदा के साथ उनकी फैमिली भी थी जो बाद में नर्स और इलाज कर रहे डॉक्टर से भी मिले थे। गोविंदा ने कहा, जब अस्पताल गया तो नर्स ने मुझे बताया कि कश्मीरा शाह नहीं चाहतीं कि कोई परिवार वाला बच्चों से मिले, जब हमनें बार- बार कहा तो उन्होंने हमें मिलने दिया। हमनें दूर से ही बच्चों को देखा, और भारी मन से वापस घर आ गए। गोविंदा का मानना है कि कृष्णा इस बात से शायद अनजान है।

कृष्णा ने इंटरव्यू में ये नहीं बताया कि वो मेरे घर आया थाः गोविंदा

आगे गोविंदा ने बताया, कृष्णा कुछ समय पहले अपनी बहन आरती के साथ मेरे घर आया था। शायद वो इस बात को अपने इंटरव्यू में बताना भूल गया। मुझ पर लगातार कृष्णा और उसकी पत्नी कश्मीरा अपमानजनक कमेंट कर रहे हैं। ज्यादातर मीडिया के जरिए या अपने शो और स्टेज पर। मुझे समझ नहीं आता कि इससे उन्हें क्या मिलता है।

गोविंदा ने बताया कि कृष्णा बचपन से उनके करीब थे, दोनों का रिश्ता काफी मजबूत था। परिवार के साथ इंडस्ट्री भी उनके रिश्ते की गवाह है। मुझे लगता है पब्लिक के सामने डर्टी लाइन बनाना इन-सिक्योरिटी का साइन है। गलतफहमी से बाहर वालों को फायदा उठाने का मौका मिल जाता है।

अब कृष्णा से एक ग्रेसफुल डिस्टेंस बनाए रखूंगाः गोविंदा

गोविंदा का मानना है कि कृष्णा लगातार इंटरव्यू में उनका अपमान कर रहे हैं। इसपर उन्होंने कृष्णा से दूरी बनाए रखने का फैसला किया है। गोविंदा ने कहा, इस स्टेटमेंट के जरिए मैं ये अनाउंस करना चाहता हूं कि मैं अब एक ग्रेसफुल डिस्टेंस बनाए रखूंगा। मेरी मां कहा करती थीं, नेकी कर और दरिया में डाल। अब मैं वही करूंगा।

द कपिल शर्मा शो:मामा गोविंदा से चल रही अनबन के बीच कृष्णा ने नहीं दी शो परफॉर्मेंस, बोले- 'मैं उनके सामने अपने आंसू नहीं रोक पाता'

ड्रग्स केस में भारती की पेशी:कॉमेडियन भारती और पति हर्ष को NCB ने कोर्ट में पेश किया, गांजा लेने के आरोप में गिरफ्तार हुए हैं

भारती का पुराना ट्वीट वायरल:5 साल पहले भारती ने कहा था- ड्रग्स सेहत के लिए हानिकारक, अब खुद गिरफ्तार हुईं तो लोग ले रहे चुटकी

