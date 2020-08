इंडस्ट्री में बहस:नेपोटिज्म पर गोविंदा के भांजे कृष्णा अभिषेक ने दिया रिएक्शन, बोले- 'ऐसा चलता तो मैं वरुण धवन की जगह पर होता'

View this post on Instagram

This week parivaar special 😇on t k s s. All with our family 🤗bahot saare raaz khulenge jab baithengi yeh hot seat par. What a laugh riot with kashmera 🎉Parmeet ji and pryanka 🎉so nice to hv u guys on the show. Kash looking stunning 😋do watch our episode @archanapuransingh @kikusharda @kashmera1 @sonytvofficial @banijayasia

A post shared by Krushna Abhishek (@krushna30) on Aug 6, 2020 at 9:00pm PDT