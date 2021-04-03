पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

'हैलो जी' की एक्ट्रेस से बातचीत:बोल्ड सीन नहीं करना चाहतीं नायरा बनर्जी, बोलीं- मेरी पिछली फिल्म 'वन नाइट स्टैंड' गलत तरीके से प्रमोट हुई थी

एक घंटा पहले

एकता कपूर की वेब सीरीज 'हैलो जी' डिजिटल प्लेटफार्म पर रिलीज हो गई है। अभिनेत्री नायरा बनर्जी इसमें मुख्य भूमिका में नजर आ रही हैं। दैनिक भास्कर से बातचीत में नायरा ने अपनी वेब सीरीज और इसमें अपने किरदार के बारे में बताया। साथ ही दावा किया कि उनकी पिछली फिल्म 'वन नाइट स्टैंड' को गलत तरीके से प्रमोट किया गया था। इस दौरान उन्होंने यह भी कहा कि वे अपने करियर में कभी बोल्ड सीन नहीं करेंगी।

Q. 'हैलो जी' और अपने किरदार एंजेलिना के बारे में कुछ बताइए।
A. इस सीरीज में मेरे अलावा 5 और अहम किरदार हैं, जिन्हें मैं ट्रांसफॉर्म करने की कोशिश करती हूं। सबकी अपनी पर्सनल लाइफ और अपना-अपना बैकग्राउंड है। एक 'हैलो जी' का आइडिया इनकी दुनिया में कितना बदलाव लाता है, पूरी सीरीज उसी पर आधारित है। अपने किरदार एंजेलिना की बात करूं तो वह एक ऐसी लड़की है, जिसने बहुत कम उम्र में काफी दुनिया देख ली है। 16 की उम्र में उसे घर से भाग जाना पड़ा। क्योंकि उसके साथ एक बड़ा हादसा हुआ था। उस हादसे के चक्कर में वह आज भी भाग रही है। शो में मैं फोन डेटिंग ऑपरेटर का काम करती हूं, जिससे बहुत पैसा कमाती हूं। यह देखकर मेरे आसपास के लोग भी मुझसे जुड़ना चाहते हैं।

Q. रियल लाइफ में कभी फोन डेटिंग ऐप का इस्तेमाल किया है?
A. रियल लाइफ में मैंने कभी किसी के साथ फोन डेटिंग नहीं की है। लेकिन शो करते वक्त मुझे अहसास हुआ कि मेरे फोन पर भी ऐसे कई मैसेज आते हैं कि क्या आप अकेले हैं? आपको दोस्त चाहिए? दोस्ती करना चाहोगे? अब समझ आया कि 'हैलो जी' रियल लाइफ में भी होता है। काश मैं सच में ऐसे लोग से मिल पाती, जो रियल लाइफ में ऐसा काम करते हैं। उनसे उनका अनुभव समझने की कोशिश करती। इस सोशल ड्रामा में थ्रिलर, रोमांस, कॉमेडी और एक्शन हर जॉनर ऑडियंस को देखने को मिलेगा। इस सीरीज की खासियत ये है कि हम इसमें सेक्स की बातें कर रहे हैं, सेक्स करते हुए नजर नहीं आते। यही इस सीरीज की खूबसूरती है।

Q. क्या यह सीरीज फैमिली मेंबर्स के साथ बैठकर देख सकते हैं?
A. ऑल्ट बालाजी के ज्यादातर शोज बोल्ड ही रहे हैं। लेकिन हमारा शो बोल्ड नहीं, बल्कि एजी है। इसे आप अपने फैमिली मेंबर्स के साथ देख सकते हैं। मेरा हमेशा से यही मोटिव रहा है कि ऐसे प्रोजेक्ट चुनूं, जो फैमिली मेंबर्स साथ बैठकर देख सकें। मेरी पिछली फिल्म 'वन नाइट स्टैंड' की कहानी शबाना आजमी की फिल्म 'अर्थ' जैसी थी। इसे हम 'अर्थ' का मॉडर्न वर्जन कह सकते थे। लेकिन इसे गलत तरीके से प्रमोट किया गया था। इसलिए अब जब प्रोजेक्ट चुनती हूं तो 1000 बार पूंछती हूं कि आप इसे कैसे प्रमोट करने वाले हैं।

