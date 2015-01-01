पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फेक कंटेंट पर फटकार:एक्स गर्लफ्रेंड नेहा की शादी के बाद माफी मांगने का फेक वीडियो फैलाने वालों को हिमांश कोहली की फटकार- 'नफरत फैलाना बंद करो'

6 मिनट पहले
नेहा कक्कड़ और एक्टर हिमांश कोहली 4 सालों तक रिलेशनशिप में रहने के बाद अलग हो गए थे। ब्रेकअप के बाद दोनों काफी सुर्खियों में आ गए थे लेकिन अब नेहा कक्कड़ मूव ऑन करने के बाद शादी कर चुकी हैं। नेहा और रोहन प्रीत ने 24 अक्टूबर को शादी की थी जिसके बाद से ही सोशल मीडिया पर सिंगर के एक्स ब्वॉयफ्रेंड हिमांश कोहली का एक फेक वीडियो जमकर वायरल हो रहा है। इसे देखते हुए हिमांश ने फर्जी कंटेंट फैलाने वालों को जमकर फटकार लगाई है।

वायरल वीडियो में हिमांश कोहली नेहा कक्कड़ के लिए अच्छी बातें करते नजर आ रहे हैं जिसे ये बोलकर शेयर किया जा रहा है कि हिमांश ने पछतावा होने पर नेहा से माफी मांगी है। इसे देखकर एक्टर ने भड़कते हुए लिखा, 'मुझे समझ नहीं आता कि कब जोड़-तोड़कर पेश किया जा रहा कंटेंट बैन होगा। इस नॉनसेंस से किसका फायदा हो रहा है। सबसे ज्यादा दिल दुखाने की बात ये है कि लोग इसे एक्टिवली शेयर कर रहे हैं। प्लीज जागो और इस तरह नफरत फैलाने वाले कंटेंट और फेक न्यूज मत फैलाओ। सुधर जाओ'।

हिमांश कोहली की इंस्टा स्टोरी।
मुझे खुशी है कि नेहा जिंदगी में आगे बढ़ गई

इस मामले में ई-टाइम्स से बातचीत में हिमांश ने बताया, 'इस वीडियो को गलत मैसेज के साथ हर तरफ फैलाया जा रहा है। रिश्ते बनना और ब्रेकअप होना इन दिनों आम बात है'। हिमांश ने नेहा कक्कड़ के मूव-ऑन करने पर खुशी जताते हुए कहा था, 'अगर नेहा शादी कर रही हू तो मैं उसके लिए बेहद खुश हूं। वो जिंदगी में आगे बढ़ रही है। उसकी जिंदगी में अब कोई है और ये देखना काफी अच्छा है'।

नेहा कक्कड़ और हिमांश 4 सालों तक रिलेशनशिप में थे। दोनों शादी भी करने वाले थे लेकिन इससे पहले ही दोनों अलग हो गए। ब्रेकअप के बाद नेहा डिप्रेशन में तक चली गई थीं। कई बार उन्हें इंडियन आइडल के सेट पर भी रोते और इमोशनल होते देखा जा चुका है। नेहा ने ब्रेकअप के बाद बताया था कि उन्हें डिप्रेशन में सुसाइड करने के ख्याल भी आते थे।

