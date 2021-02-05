पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Entertainment
  Tv
  Himesh Reshammiya's Initiative For Indian Idol Contestants: Singer Said I Am Going To Launch A Big Project Soon, In Which These Contestants Will Be Seen

इंडियआइडल कंटेस्टेंट्स के लिए हिमेश रेशमिया की पहल:सिंगर ने कहा- जल्दी ही बड़ा प्रोजेक्ट लॉन्च करने वाला हूं, जिसमे ये कंटेस्टेंट्स नजर आएंगे

एक घंटा पहलेलेखक: किरण जैन
सिंगर-कंपोजर हिमेश रेशमिया इन दिनों सिंगिंग रियलिटी शो 'इंडियन आइडल 12' में जज के रूप में नजर आ रहे हैं। हिमेश का मानना है कि अब नए सिंगर्स को अपनी पहचान बनाने के लिए बॉलीवुड पर निर्भर नहीं होना पड़ेगा। हाल ही में दैनिक भास्कर से बातचीत के दौरान, हिमेश ने अपने प्रोफेशनल लाइफ से जुड़ी कुछ खास बातों को शेयर किया है।

म्यूजिक एलबम्स और सिंगल्स पर फोकस करेंगे हिमेश

हिमेश ने कहा, 'मैंने बहुत सारे रियलिटी शो को जज किया है। लेकिन इस बार 'इंडियन आइडल 12' के कंटेस्टेंट्स वाकई में कमाल के हैं। जिस तरह से इन सिंगर्स की पॉपुलैरिटी बढ़ती जा रही है, ये देखकर मुझे बहुत आश्चर्य होता है। मैं खुद पर्सनली इन कंटेस्टेंट्स के साथ गाना बना रहा हूं। जल्द ही मैं एक बहुत ही बड़े प्रोजेक्ट की घोषणा करने वाला हूं जिसमे ये कंटेस्टेंट्स नजर आएंगे। अब तक मैंने कई कंटेस्टेंट्स को अपने टैलेंट को एक्स्प्लोर करने का मौका दिया है और आगे भी देता रहूंगा। इन्हें लांच करने में मुझे बहुत खुशी होती है क्योंकि मेरे हिसाब से एक सिंगर की पहचान म्यूजिक कंपोजर से बेहतर कोई नहीं कर सकता।' उन्होंने आगे बताया, 'बॉलीवुड फिल्म्स से ज्यादा मैं इन दिनों म्यूजिक एलबम्स और सिंगल्स पर फोकस कर रहा हूं। पिछले 6 महीने में जो म्यूजिक का ट्रेंड बदला है वो पूरी दुनिया में कई सालों से चल रहा था। फिल्म और सिंगल का म्यूजिक अपने आप में अलग-अलग होता है। अब नए सिंगर्स को अपनी पहचान बनाने के लिए बॉलीवुड पर निर्भर नहीं रहना पड़ेगा।'

नमस्ते इंडिया में अहम भूमिका में नजर आएंगे हिमेश

हिमेश ने कहा, 'मैं अपनी फिल्म 'एक्सपोज' के सीक्वल पर काम कर रहा हूं। फिल्म को पहले भी लोगों ने बहुत पसंद किया था। जिसमे इरफान खान ने बहुत अच्छा काम किया था। हम उन्हें बहुत मिस करते हैं। उनके साथ काम करने का अनुभव बहुत ही अच्छा था। सीक्वल 'एक्सपोज रिटर्न' पर काम शुरू हो चूका हुं, जल्द ही इसकी शूटिंग भी शुरू करूंगा। फिल्म 'नमस्ते लंदन' के बाद मैंने और जावेद अख्तर साहब ने कभी साथ में काम नहीं किया है पर अब उनके साथ 'नमस्ते इंडिया' में काम कर रहा हूं। इस फिल्म में, मैं अहम भूमिका में नजर आऊंगा। फिल्म के गाने रिकॉर्ड हो चुके हैं। मार्केट में फिल्म से पहले इसके गाने रिलीज किये जाएंगे। यकीन मानिए इसकी मार्केटिंग बहुत ही अलग अंदाज में की जाएगी। इस प्रोजेक्ट में काम करके मुझे बहुत प्राउड फील हो रहा है।

6-7 सालों में हिमेश ने तकरीबन 400 से 500 गाने बनाए

हिमेश ने पिछले 6-7 सालों में तकरीबन 400 से 500 गाने बनाए हैं। उन्होंने आगे बताया, 'उनपर भी वीडियोस बनाने की प्लानिंग चल रही है। अपने करियर में बहुत कुछ करना है। उम्मीद करता हूं कि अगले साल 2021 के अंत में एक बड़ा प्रोजेक्ट लांच करूंगा जो सिर्फ हमारे देश में ही नहीं बल्कि इंटरनेशनल लेवल पर अपना नाम बनाएगा।'

मौका मिला तो पत्नी के साथ स्क्रीन शेयर करेंगे हिमेश

हिमेश ने बताया, 'जब सोनिया कपूर (हिमेश की पत्नी) शो पर आईं थीं तब लोगों ने हमारी जोड़ी को एक साथ स्टेज पर बहुत पसंद किया। अगर मौका मिला तो जल्द ही हम एक साथ स्क्रीन भी शेयर करेंगे। सोनिया बहुत अच्छी एक्ट्रेस और डांसर हैं। वो अपनी हेल्थ का भी बहुत ख्याल रखती हैं और साथ ही मेरे हेल्थ पर भी ध्यान देती हैं। मेरे फिजिकल ट्रांसफॉर्मेशन में उनका बहुत बड़ा हाथ है। वो एक अच्छी स्टाइलिस्ट भी हैं। ऐसी मल्टी-टैलेंटेड पार्टनर के साथ कौन स्क्रीन शेयर करना नहीं चाहेगा।' हिमेश ने हंसते हुए कहा।

