वीडियो:हिना खान के पिता ने सेविंग के लिए ब्लॉक किए उनके सारे क्रेडिट और डेबिट कार्ड, एक्ट्रेस ने सोशल मीडिया पर निकाला गुस्सा

32 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

लॉकडाउन के बाद से ही एक्ट्रेस हिना खान सोशल मीडिया पर काफी एक्टिव हैं। एक्ट्रेस अपनी शॉपिंग और आउटिंग की तस्वीरें भी पोस्ट करती हैं जिसे देखकर अंदाजा लगाया जा सकता है कि एक्ट्रेस कितनी खर्चीली हैं। लॉकडाउन में कई लोगों को आर्थिक तंगी का सामना करना पड़ा है जिससे सबक लेकर उनके पिता ने हिना को भी सेविंग करने की हिदायत दी है। इतना ही नहीं हिना के पिता ने इस बात का सख्ती से पालन करवाने के लिए उनके सभी क्रेडिट और डेबिट कार्ड भी ब्लॉक कर दिए हैं।

हाल ही में हिना ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट से एक वीडियो शेयर की है जिसमें उनके पिता भी नजर आ रहे हैं। हिना अपने पिता से कहती हैं कि उनके पास कोई क्रेडिट कार्ड और डेबिट कार्ड नहीं है। इस पर पिता से जवाब मिलता है, वो इसलिए क्योंकि मैंने सारे कार्ड ब्लॉक करवा दिए हैं। ये बात सुनकर हिना घबराते हुए पूछती हैं, आपने मेरे सारे कार्ड ब्लॉक कर दिए, क्यों?

सेविंग के लिए ब्लॉक किए पिता के कार्ड

जब हिना ने अपने पिता से इस बड़े फैसले की वजह पूछी तो जवाब में उनके पिता ने कहा, लॉकडाउन अभी खत्म नहीं हुआ है, तो तुम्हें अपने पैसे सेव करने चाहिए। ये सुनकर हिना की सबसे बड़ी चिंता ये थी कि अब वो शॉपिंग कैसे करेंगी और कॉफी कैसे खरीदेंगी। इसका हल बताते हुए उनके पिता ने कहा, मैं तुम्हें खुद कॉफी के लिए 200 रुपए दूंगा और बाकी खर्चे के लिए भी। ये सुनकर हिना काफी नाराज होती हैं और कार्ड वापस लेने की जिद करती हैं।

