तारे जमीन पर:ऋतिक रोशन ने रियलिटी शो के प्रमोशन के लिए फीस लेने से किया इंकार, कॉन्सेप्ट से खुश होकर कई सेलेब्स बने हिस्सा

किरण जैनएक घंटा पहले
बॉलीवुड अभिनेता ऋतिक रोशन बहुत जल्द आगामी सिंगिंग रियलिटी शो 'तारे जमीन पर' को प्रमोट करते नजर आएंगे। सूत्रों की मानें तो अभिनेता को इस शो का कांसेप्ट इतना पसंद आया कि उन्होंने प्रमोशन के लिए अपनी फीस लेने से इंकार कर दिया।

शो से जुड़े सूत्र बताते हैं, "इस रियलिटी शो की खासियत ये है कि इसमें किसी भी तरह की एलिमिनेशन प्रोसेस नहीं होगी। जितने भी बच्चे इस शो में पार्टिसिपेट करेंगे वे सभी अंत तक रहेंगे। मेंटर्स शंकर महादेवन, टोनी कक्कड़ और जोनिता गांधी इन बच्चों को उनके टैलेंट को ट्रेन करेंगे। शो के प्रमोशनल स्ट्रेटेजी के मुताबिक, मेकर्स ने कुछ बॉलीवुड एक्टर्स को इस कॉन्सेप्ट से रूबरू कराया। इन एक्टर्स में एक हैं ऋतिक रोशन।

जब निर्माताओं ने शो के समर्थन के लिए उनसे संपर्क किया, तो उन्होंने इस कॉन्सेप्ट को सुना। उन्होंने खुद इस शो का प्रोमो अपने घर पर कुछ दिन पहले शूट किया, जहां वह बचपन की कविता सुना रहे हैं। उन्होंने शो के प्रमोशन के लिए किसी भी तरह का फीस नहीं ली क्योंकि उन्हें शो कॉन्सेप्ट बहुत पसंद आया था - शो में कोई एलिमिनेशन प्रक्रिया नहीं होगी। फीस ना लेने की बात से मेकर्स काफी हैरान हुए।"

ऋतिक रोशन के अलावा क्रिकेटर कपिल देव और बॉलीवुड निर्देशक-कोरियोग्राफर रेमो डिसूजा, टिस्का चोपड़ा, हेमा मालिनी और ईशा देओल ने शो के टीजर प्रोमो के लिए शूटिंग की। खास बात ये है कि इन सभी ने भी फीस लेने से इंकार कर दिया।

