पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Entertainment
  • Tv
  • Husband Abhinav Kohli Makes Serious Allegations Against Shweta Tiwari "she Is Breastfeeding 4 year old Child Against Doctor's Suggestion For Custody, Did My Fake Signature Too"

विवादों में श्वेता तिवारी:पति अभिनव ने श्वेता पर लगाए गंभीर आरोप-"कस्टडी के लिए डॉक्टर के खिलाफ जाकर 4 साल के बच्चे को कराती है स्तनपान, फर्जी हस्ताक्षर भी किए"

किरण जैन11 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

टेलीविजन एक्ट्रेस श्वेता तिवारी के पति अभिनव कोहली ने उनके खिलाफ लीगल एक्शन लेने का फैसला ले लिया है। अभिनव की मानें तो श्वेता उन्हें उनके 4 साल के बच्चे रेयांश कोहली से अलग कर रही हैं। हाल ही में दैनिक भास्कर से बातचीत के दौरान, अभिनव ने अपनी आपबीती सुनाई। हमने श्वेता तिवारी से भी अभिनव के द्वारे लगाए गए इन आरोपों पर बात करने की कोशिश की हालांकि वे अनुपस्थित रही।

मेडिकल सलाह के विरुद्ध श्वेता स्तनपान कराने की कोशिश करती है:

पिछले कई दिनों से श्वेता मुझे रेयांश से मिलने नहीं दे रही हैं। हाल ही में श्वेता को कोरोना हुआ था। जिसके बाद उसने रेयांश को मेरे पास भेज दिया था। दूसरे दिन ही उसमें बुखार के लक्षण दिखने शुरू हो गए, मैंने वीडियो कॉलिंग के जरिए अपने डॉक्टर से बात की और उसने कहा कि इसमें कोई शक नहीं है कि रेयांश कोविड 19 पॉजिटिव हैं क्योंकि वह श्वेता के साथ दो दिनों के लिए थे। श्वेता को पहले ही कोविड हो चुका था और उसने उसी हालत में स्तनपान भी कराया था।

रेयांश नवंबर में 4 साल का होने जा रहा है, लेकिन सभी मेडिकल सलाह के विरुद्ध श्वेता उसे स्तनपान कराने की कोशिश करती है ताकि अगर मैं हिरासत के मामले में अदालत जाऊं तो वह अदालत में बता सके कि वह स्तन के दूध पर है। कई मौकों पर रेयांश के बाल रोग विशेषज्ञ और डेंटिस्ट ने श्वेता को रेयांश को स्तनपान नहीं कराने के लिए कहा है, क्योंकि इससे उसके आगे के दांत खराब हो गए हैं, लेकिन उनकी सलाह का कोई फायदा नहीं हुआ।

श्वेता-अभिनव का चैट।
श्वेता-अभिनव का चैट।

बच्चों का प्रोडक्ट हानिकारक होने के बावजूद पैसों के लिए करती हैं प्रोमोट:

भगवान की कृपा से रेयांश कुछ ही दिन बाद कोविड नेगेटिव हो गया। हालांकि उसके शरीर में बहुत एलर्जी हो रखी थी। श्वेता पैसों के खातिर जॉनसन एंड जॉनसन के प्रोडक्ट को प्रमोट करती हैं हालांकि वो कई बच्चों के लिए हानिकारक हैं। जब मैंने श्वेता से ये बात कहीं तब उसने भी ये स्वीकारा और इसके प्रोडक्ट को इस्तेमाल करने से रोका। हालांकि अपने सोशल मीडिया पर आज भी उसका प्रमोशन करती हैं।

रेयांश को अपने पास फिर से लाने के लिए बुलवाया पुलिस:

जब श्वेता का क्वारैंटाइन पीरियड खत्म हुआ तब रेयांश के वापस जाने की बात होने लगी। मेरा दिल डूब गया। उसने अपनी मां को दो सप्ताह से नहीं देखा था,इसलिए वह वापस चला गया लेकिन अगले दिन ही वह इतना रोया कि उठने के कुछ समय में ही उसे मेरे पास ले आया गया। श्वेता उस समय तक काम के लिए जा चुकी थीं। उस दिन के बाद रेयांश श्वेता के घर जाने के लिए तैयार नहीं था। किसी तरह श्वेता उसे फुसला लेती और वह फिर से चला जाता।

2-3 दिनों के बाद उसने पूरी तरह से जाना बंद कर दिया। वह उसे कोई खिलौने दिखा कर मनाने का प्रयास करती, मगर वह उसके साथ जाने को नहीं मानता। वह रेयांश के साथ रोज खेलने आने लगी, उसे बहलाती-फुसलाती लेकिन रेयांश उसके साथ जाने को तैयार नहीं होता। वह मुझे और इस घर को छोड़ने के लिए तैयार नहीं था। मेरे पास यह सब रिकॉर्ड किया गया वीडियो है। तब वह छुट्टी मनाने जाना चाहती थी।

फिर उसने पुलिस का इस्तेमाल किया। मैं पुलिस स्टेशन नहीं जा सका क्योंकि मेरा बच्चा एक पल के लिए भी मुझे छोड़ने को तैयार नहीं था और कोविड के दिनों में मेरे बच्चे को पुलिस स्टेशन ले जाना उचित नहीं था। फिर शाम तक उन्होंने एक इंस्पेक्टर को मेरे घर एक अनऑफिशियल मैसेज के साथ भेजकर मुझे पुलिस स्टेशन आने के लिए कहा। लेकिन मैंने उनसे भी यही कहा कि बच्चा मुझे आने नहीं देगा और बच्चे को इंस्पेक्टर के सामने पूछा गया कि क्या वह अपनी मम्मी के घर जाना चाहता है लेकिन उसने मना कर दिया। मैंने वो रिकॉर्ड किया है।

रेयांश के बिना निकल गई फ्री प्रमोशनल टूर पर:

पुलिस के जाने के बाद, श्वेता घर आई, हालांंकि मुझे पता था कि उसने पुलिस को भेजा था फिर भी मैंने उसे आने दिया। उसने ऐसा दिखावा किया जैसे कुछ हुआ ही नहीं और उसने रेयांश को समझाने की पूरी कोशिश की लेकिन उसने उसके साथ जाने से मना कर दिया। मैंने सोचा कि अब वह अपनी छुट्टी भी रद्द कर देगी। लेकिन मुझे बहुत आश्चर्य हुआ कि वह अपने सभी घर के लोगों सहित बिना रेयांश के छुट्टियों पर चली गई। यह एक प्रमोशनल टूर था जहां वह फ्री में गई थीं। हॉलिडे से आने के बाद श्वेता कुछ दिनों बाद (24 अक्टूबर) झूठ बोलकर रेयांश को फिर से अपने घर ले गई। उसके बाद से अब तक ना तो वो मुझे उससे बात करवा रही हैं और ना ही मुझसे बात कर रही हैं। मैं कई बार उसके शो के सेट पर भी गया लेकिन वहां भी वह मुझे इग्नोर कर रही हैं।

वीसा बनवाने के लिए मेरा फर्जी हस्ताक्षर किया

श्वेता ने मेरा फर्जी हस्ताक्षर करके रेयांश का यूके का वीसा बनवाने की कोशिश की थी और मेरे पास इसका लीगल सबूत है। श्वेता के किसी दोस्त ने मुझे उसकी प्लानिंग बताई थी और मुझे लगा ही था कि वो रेयांश को या तो अमेरिका या यूके ले जाने की प्लानिंग में है। इन दोनों देशों के कानून के मुताबिक, बच्चे के दोनों पेरेंट्स के हस्ताक्षर होने चाहिए। मैंने किसी भी एनओसी पर हस्ताक्षर नहीं किए थे। श्वेता ने मेरा फर्जी हस्ताक्षार किया। खुशनसीब था कि मैंने 15 दिन पहले ही दोनों देशों को चिट्ठी लिखकर इस बारे में बता दिया था। वो किस हद तक जा सकती है ये कोई भी अंदाजा नहीं लगा सकता।

रेयांश के वीसा की तस्वीर।
रेयांश के वीसा की तस्वीर।

श्वेता और उसकी बेटी पलक किसी व्यक्ति को पूरी तरह नष्ट कर सकती है

श्वेता और उनकी बेटी पलक किसी व्यक्ति को पूरी तरह नष्ट कर सकती हैं। वे केवल एक व्यक्ति का उपयोग करने और फेंकने में विश्वास करती हैं। अपने लाभ के लिए वे एक छोटे बच्चे को चोट पहुंचाने और यातना देने से भी पीछे नहीं हटती। समाज में वह बेहद कोमल होने का फसाद दिखाती है लेकिन वह बच्चे के प्रति इतनी क्रूर है।

मैं अपने हक के लिए लडूंगा:

अगले हफ्ते मैं श्वेता के खिलाफ लीगल एक्शन लेने जा रहा हूं। मैं अपने बेटे से अलग नहीं होना चाहता हूं। अभी तक हमारे बीच डाइवोर्स नहीं हुआ है। अब तक श्वेता ने मेरे खिलाफ कई गलत इलजाम लगाए हैं लेकिन अब मैं पीछे नहीं हटूंगा। मैं अपने हक के लिए लडूंगा।

धमकी से परेशान सिंगर:'काला चश्मा' के सिंगर इनदीप बख्शी ने खुद को घर में बंद किया, अमन बैसला खुदकुशी केस के चलते मुसीबत में फंसे

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंप्रधानमंत्री बोले- पुलवामा हमले में वीर बेटों के जाने से देश दुखी था, तब कुछ लोग दुख में शामिल नहीं थे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी अनुभवी तथा धार्मिक प्रवृत्ति के व्यक्ति से मुलाकात आपकी विचारधारा में भी सकारात्मक परिवर्तन लाएगी। तथा जीवन से जुड़े प्रत्येक कार्य को करने का बेहतरीन नजरिया प्राप्त होगा। आर्थिक स्थिति म...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें