मुश्किलों में श्वेता तिवारी:बेटे से अलग के आरोप में पति अभिनव कोहली ने श्वेता तिवारी को भेजा लीगल नोटिस, जवाब नहीं दिया तो होगी कार्यवाही

12 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

श्वेता तिवारी इन दिनों पति अभिनव कोहली से चल रही अनबन के चलते सुर्खियों में बनी हुई हैं। अभिनव ने श्वेता पर आरोप लगाए हैं कि वो उन्हें बेटे से अलग करने के लिए मिलने नहीं दे रही हैं। सोमवार को श्वेता ने अभिनव और रेयांश की मुलाकात भी करवाई हालांकि कुछ ही मिनटों बाद श्वेता बेटे को ले गई थीं जिसके बाद अभिनव ने गुस्से में उनके घर के बाहर से लाइव जाकर अपनी आपबीती सुनाई थी। अब बेटे से मिलने के लिए अभिनव ने श्वेता को लीगल नोटिस भेज दिया है।

हाल ही में इंडिया टुडे को दिए एक इंटरव्यू में अभिनव ने बताया है कि उन्होंने परेशान होकर श्वेता को लीगल नोटिस भेजा है जिसका जवाब एक्ट्रेस को 14 दिनों के अंदर ही देना पड़ेगा। अगर ऐसा नहीं होता तो अभिनव श्वेता के खिलाफ कानूनी कार्यवाही करेंगे। अभिनव का कहना है कि उनके 4 साल के बेटे रेयांश को मां के साथ-साथ पिता की भी जरूरत है। क्योंकि श्वेता एक सेलिब्रिटी हैं इसलिए उन्हें बेटे से अलग रहना पड़ रहा है और उनकी छवि लोगों के सामने खराब हो रही है।

अभिनव ने इंटरव्यू में कहा, 'जब मैंने श्वेता से शादी की थी तो मैंने खुद को अच्छा पति और पिता साबित करने के लिए सब कुछ किया था। मेरे सब कुछ करने के बावजूद आज मैं अकेला हूं। आज मैं अपने ही बेटे से अलग हूं क्योंकि श्वेता एक सेलिब्रिटी है और मैं सबके सामने एक बुरा इंसान बन चुका हूं'।

25 अक्टूबर तक अभिनव के साथ था रेयांश

अभिनव का कहना है कि श्वेता तिवारी को कोरोना होने के चलते बेटा रेयांश 40 दिनों तक उनके ही साथ रहा था जिसके बाद 25 अक्टूबर को श्वेता उसे जबरदस्ती अपने साथ ले गई थीं। श्वेता ने एक हफ्ते तक बेटे की बात अभिनव से नहीं करवाई और ना ही बताया कि वो कहां है। ऐसे में अभिनव उनके शो के सेट भी पहुंचे थे लेकिन कोई जवाब नहीं मिला। एक हफ्ते बाद श्वेता ने सोमवार को दोनों की महज कुछ मिनट ही मुलाकात करवाई थी।

दबे शब्दों में अभिनव ने दी धमकी

सोमवार को बेटे से मिलने के बाद अभिनव दोबारा श्वेता के घर पहुंचे थे जहां किसी ने भी दरवाजा ही नहीं खोला। इस बात से नाराज होकर अभिनव घर से बाहर से लाइव आए थे जिसमें उन्होंने कहा, 'कुछ देर पहले मैं बेटे से मिला था और वो काफी डरा और सहमा हुआ था। ये लोग ऐसा ही कर रहे हैं। किसी इंसान को इतना परेशान कर दो और थका दो कि वो हेल्पलेस होकर कुछ गलत कर बैठे'। बता दें कि पिछले साल श्वेता ने अभिनव के खिलाफ घरेलू हिंसा की शिकायत दर्ज करवाई थी जिसके बाद से ही दोनों अलग रह रहे हैं।

