भाई-बहन का प्यार:पिता से जारी अनबन के बीच भाई शहबाज ने कलाई पर बनवाया शहनाज गिल के नाम का टैटू, बोले- 'मैं तुम्हारी वजह से हूं'

33 मिनट पहले
बिग बॉस 13 फेम एक्ट्रेस और पंजाबी सिंगर शहनाज गिल इन दिनों अपने पिता संतोष सिंह सुख से चल रही अनबन के चलते सुर्खियां में हैं। एक्ट्रेस चंडीगढ़ जाकर भी परिवार से नहीं मिल पाई ऐसे में पिता ने उनसे जिंदगी भर बात ना करने की कसम खाते हुए नाराजगी जताई। जहां एक तरफ पिता की नाराजगी है तो वहीं दूसरी तरफ भाई शहबाज का प्यार, जिन्होंने हाल ही में बहन शहनाज गिल के नाम का टैटू अपनी कलाई पर बनवाया है।

शहबाज ने हाल ही में अपने इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट के जरिए नए टैटू की तस्वीर शेयर की है। शहनाज के नाम का टैटू दिखाते हुए शहबाज लिखते हैं, 'आज मैं तुम्हारी वजह से हूं। प्यार और इज्जत। इसे री-पोस्ट करते हुए एक्ट्रेस ने भी भाई का शुक्रिया अदा किया है'।

शहनाज और शहबाज को कलर्स टीवी के शो मुझसे शादी करोगे में साथ देखा जा चुका है। भाई-बहन की इस मजेदार जोड़ी को दर्शकों का खूब प्यार मिला था। शो में बतौर मेहमान आए शहबाज ने भी कॉमेडी करते हुए दर्शकों का खूब मनोरंजन किया था। कोविड 19 महामारी के कारण इस शो को बीच में भी बंद कर दिया गया था।

पिता के चलते सुर्खियों में हैं शहनाज गिल

शहनाज कुछ दिनों पहले अपने अपकमिंग गाने की शूटिंग करने सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला के साथ चंडीगढ़ गई थीं जिसकी जानकारी उन्होंने अपने घर में नहीं दी थी। इसके बाद एक्ट्रेस अपने घरवालों से मिलने भी नहीं पहुंची जिससे नाराज होकर उनके पिता संतोष ने नाराजगी जताते हुए जिंदगी भर शहनाज से बात ना करने की कसम खाई थी। संतोष ने बताया कि फेम मिलने के बाद से ही शहनाज में गुरूर आ गया है और वो परिवार से अलग हो गई हैं। यहां तक कि संतोष के पास शहनाज की मैनेजर का नंबर तक नहीं है जिससे वो बेटी से बात कर सकें।

