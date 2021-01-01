पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

इंडियन आइडल 12:विशाल ददलानी ने पुराने गिले-शिकवे भुलाकर हनी सिंह को लगाया गले, दोनों के बीच 7 साल पहले हुआ था विवाद

एक घंटा पहले
रैपर यो यो हनी सिंह और सिंगर-कंपोजर विशाल ददलानी ने 'इंडियन आइडल 12' के सेट पर एक-दूसरे को गले लगाकर पुरानी सारी कड़वाहटों को दूर किया। हनी सिंह 'इंडियन आइडल 12' पर अपने सॉन्ग को प्रमोट करने पहुंचे थे।

विशाल ने हनी को लगाया गले

हनी-विशाल का पैच-अप 'इंडियन आइडल 12' के अपकमिंग एपिसोड के दौरान हुआ। जब हनी और विशाल कंटेस्टेंट सवाई भट्ट के गाने 'ठरकी छोकरो' के परफॉर्मेंस के दौरान स्टेज पर गए। ददलानी और सिंह ने न केवल कंटेस्टेंट के साथ गाना गाया। बल्कि, स्टेज पर जा कर बीटबॉक्सिंग की स्किल्स भी दिखाईं। स्टेज पर जा कर विशाल ने कहा, "पिछले कुछ सालो में लोगो ने हनी के बारे में बहुत कुछ कहा है। बात यहां हनी की है और वे हमारे साथ हैं। मुझे लगता है कि मेरे लिए इस समय उन्हें गले लगाना बहुत जरूर है।"

फिल्म चेन्नई एक्सप्रेस के दौरान हुई थी अनबन

दोनों के बीच दरार तब आई थी, जब 2013 में शाहरुख खान की फिल्म 'चेन्नई एक्सप्रेस' के ब्लॉकबस्टर सॉन्ग द लुंगी डांस को रिलीज किया गया था। जबकि, हनी सिंह ने फिल्म के साउंडट्रैक के लिए अंतिम समय में गाने को पेश किया था। फिल्म के सारे गानों की कम्पोजीशन विशाल ददलानी ने की थी। विशाल इंडियन आइडल 12 में जज हैं। यो यो हनी सिंह अपने नए सॉन्ग सइयां जी को प्रमोट करने के लिए शो में गए थे। हनी के साथ इस गाने में एक्ट्रेस नुसरत भरूचा भी नजर आएंगी।

