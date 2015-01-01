पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

इंडियाज बेस्ट डांसर फिनाले:दूसरों के घरों में बर्तन मांजती थी मां, बेटे अजय सिंह ने टैलेंट से जीती इंडियाज बेस्ट डांसर की ट्रॉफी, 15 लाख रुपए और कार

किरण जैनएक घंटा पहले
बेहतरीन पॉपिंग के लिए पहचाने जाने वाले टाइगर पॉप उर्फ अजय सिंह ने 'इंडियाज बेस्ट डांसर' का खिताब अपने नाम कर लिया है। 15 लाख की राशि के अलावा अजय को एक विटारा ब्रीजा कार भी बतौर इनाम मिली है। दैनिक भास्कर से खास बातचीत के दौरान अजय ने बताया कि वे इस जीती हुई राशि से अपनी मां के लिए एक घर खरीदना चाहते है।

मेरी मां को मुझ पर गर्व है और मेरे लिए इस बात से बढ़कर कुछ नहीं:

गुरुग्राम से यही सपना लेकर मुंबई आया था कि मुझे ये शो कैसे भी जीतना है। इस सपने को पूरा करने के लिए कई मुश्किलों का सामना करना पड़ा लेकिन आखिरकार मेरी मेहनत रंग लाई। मेरा सपना था अपना टैलेंट पूरी दुनिया के सामने लाने का और बहुत खुशी हुई वो सपना को पूरा होता देखकर। इस शो का अनुभव बहुत ही शानदार रहा। अब तक सिर्फ कॉलेज शोज या लोकल कॉम्पटीशन में लोग मेरे टैलेंट की प्रशंसा करते थे और अब पूरे देश के लोगों से प्यार मिला। यकीन मानिये मैंने दिन-रात मेहनत की है, चाहे शो की शूटिंग के दौरान हो या लॉकडाउन का वक्त, मैं दिन-रात एक करके इस मुकाम तक पहुंचा हूं। मेरी मां को मुझ पर गर्व है और मेरे लिए इस बात से बढ़कर कुछ नहीं।

मेरी मां दूसरों के घरों के बर्तन मांजती थी लेकिन अब वो ये काम नहीं करेंगी:

ऑडिशन के वक्त मेरी मां का सर झुका हुआ था और जिस दिन मेरी जीत हुई उस दिन भी उनका सर झुका हुआ था। वो बहुत ही साधारण औरत हैं और उनका हर सपना मेरा सपना है। अब तक वो दूसरों के घरों के बर्तन मांजती थीं लेकिन अब वो ये काम नहीं करेंगी। ट्रॉफी जीतकर जैसे ही मैं अपनी मां के पास गया, मैंने उनसे कहा कि अब वो दूसरों के घर का काम नहीं करेंगी। उनके बेटे ने कुछ पैसे कमा लिए हैं। वो बहुत फूट-फूटकर रोने लगीं। मेरी मां ने हमें बड़ा करने में बहुत संघर्ष किया है। मेरी पूरी कोशिश होंगी कि आगे उन्हें कोई संघर्ष ना करना पड़े।

मैं अपनी मां के लिए घर खरीदना चाहता हूं:

मैं अपनी मां के लिए घर खरीदना चाहता हूं। वो बहुत सालों से काम कर रही हैं लेकिन उनका खुद का घर नहीं है। इस जीती हुई राशि से मैं अपने मां के लिए घर खरीदूंगा और उन्हें घर पर ही कुछ काम करने की राय दूंगा। मैं नहीं चाहता कि वो अब दूसरों के बर्तन मांजे। उन्होंने अपनी जिंदगी में कभी आराम नहीं किया। मेरी ख्वाहिश है उन्हें आराम की जिंदगी देने की।

अपने देश का नाम पूरी दुनिया में रोशन करना चाहता हूं:

आगे चलकर मैं अपने देश का नाम पूरी दुनिया में रोशन करना चाहता हूं। मुझे लगता है कि मेरे संघर्ष की शुरुआत अभी हुई है। मैं इंटरनेशनल लेवल पर अपनी परफॉरमेंस दिखाना चाहता हूं और भारत का झंडा हर देश में लहराने की ख्वाहिश है जिसके लिए पूरी मेहनत करूंगा।

रितिक रोशन और टाइगर श्रॉफ को कोरियोग्राफ करना है:

मैं रितिक रोशन और टाइगर श्रॉफ का बहुत बड़ा फैन हूं। जिंदगी में कभी मौका मिला तो उन्हें कोरियोग्राफ करना चाहूंगा।

