एक और गुड न्यूज:शादी के 8 साल बाद पिता बनने वाले हैं इश्क-बाज फेम नकुल मेहता, अनाउंसमेंट करते हुए दिखाई खूबसूरत लव स्टोरी

41 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

करीना कपूर, अनुष्का शर्मा, अनीता हंसनंदानी, करणवीर बोहरा की वाइफ टीजे, इशिता दत्ता के बाद अब इश्क-बाज एक्टर नकुल मेहता ने भी अपने फैंस को गुड न्यूज दी है। जी हां, नकुल ने हाल ही में सोशल मीडिया के जरिए जल्द ही पहली बार पिता बनने की अनाउंसमेंट की है।

नकुल मेहता ने वाइफ जानकी के प्रेगनेंट होने की न्यूज एक खूबसूरत वीडियो के साथ शेयर की है। इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट पर शेयर की गई वीडियो में नकुल ने दिखाया है कि उनकी अब तक की रोमांटिक जर्नी कैसी रही है। इसमें दोनों के कुछ यादगार पलों की तस्वीरें दिखाई गई है। इसके साथ एक्टर लिखते हैं, 'बेस्ट फ्रेंड के बाद गर्लफ्रेंड, फिर मिसेज, जिंदगी का ये सर्किल और फिर कुछ ज्यादा बड़ा। जानकी हम बढ़ रहे हैं'। वीडियो में दोनों की खूबसूरत लव स्टोरी देखने मिल रही है।

जानकी ने शेयर की बेबी बम्प के साथ तस्वीरें

सोशल मीडिया पर नकुल द्वारा गुड न्यूज दिए जाने के बाद उनकी वाइफ जानकी ने प्रेगनेंसी फोटोशूट की तस्वीरें शेयर की हैं। नीले रंग की गाउन में जानकी ने मजेदार पोज दे रही हैं। इसके साथ उन्होंने लिखा, 'हमारा क्वारैंटाइन बिल्कुल भी बोरिंग नहीं था। हम जल्द ही जिंदगी की निशानी पाने वाले हैं हम और इसका इंतजार नहीं कर सकते। हमारा सबसे बेहतरीन एडवेंचर शुरू हो रहा है नकुल। हम बढ़ रहे हैं। जल्द पैरेंट्स बनने वाले हैं'। टेलीविजन एक्टर नकुल मेहता ने 8 साल पहले 28 जनवरी 2012 में प्रोड्यूसर और सिंगर जानकी पारिख से शादी की थी।

