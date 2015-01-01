पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बाप-बेटे में अनबन:परवरिश पर सवाल उठा रहे पिता से नाराज हुए जान, कुमार सानू बोले- 'उसे अपना नाम बदलकर जान रीता भट्टाचार्या कर लेना चाहिए'

9 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

टेलीविजन रियलिटी शो बिग बॉस 14 में इस साल लिजेंड्री सिंगर कुमार सानू के बेटे जान से हिस्सा लिया था। कभी निक्की तंबोली से नजदीकियों तो कभी मराठी भाषा का अपमान करके जान काफी चर्चा में रहे थे। इस दौरान उनके पिता ने उनकी परवरिश पर सवाल उठाए थे। इस हफ्ते जान सानू शो से एविक्ट हो चुके हैं। बाहर आकर उन्होंने जब पिता का बयान सुना तो नाराजगी जताई है जिसपर कुमार सानू का रिएक्शन आया है।

जान सानू को कुमार सानू ने दी नाम बदलने की सलाह

हाल ही में सिंगर कुमार सानू ने जान को अपने नाम से उनका नाम (कुमार सानू) हटाने की सलाह दी है। टाइम्स ऑफ इंडिया से बातचीत में कुमार ने कहा, मैंने उसे इंटरव्यू और बिग बॉस के घर में ये कहते हुए सुना है कि उनकी मां ने ही मां-बाप दोनों का फर्ज अदा किया है। मैं उसके मां के लिए दिखाए गए सम्मान की सराहना करता हूं और मैं उसके मां को रेस्पेक्ट देने में यकीन करता हूं। उसे अपना नाम जान रीता भट्टाचार्या कर लेना चाहिए ना की जान कुमार सानू।

इसका कारण बताते हुए आगे कुमार सानू बताते हैं, सबसे पहले तो रीता जी ने जान के लिए बहुत कुछ किया है और दूसरा कि लोग उनकी मुझसे तुलना करेंगे, जो कि एक न्यूकमर होने के लिए ठीक नहीं है।

जान को काम दिलाने में मैंने की मददः कुमार सानू

बिग बॉस शो में नॉमिनेशन के दौरान राहुल वैद्य ने जान सानू को नेपोटिज्म का प्रोडक्ट बताया था। इसपर जान ने बताया था कि मेरे पिता मेरे बचपन में ही अलग हो गए थे। इसके बाद उनके पिता ने उनके म्यूजिक करियर में कोई मदद नहीं की है। जान की इन बातों को अब कुमार ने गलत ठहराया है। कुमार का कहना है, उसने मुझे इंडस्ट्री के कुछ लोगों को कॉल करने के लिए कहा था जिन्हें मैं जानता हूं। मैंने मुकेश भट्ट, रमेश तौरानी जी और कुछ अन्य लोगों को कॉल किया था। और जान उनसे मिलने भी गया था, मगर अब ये उनपर निर्भर करता है कि वो जान को काम देंगे या नहीं। यहां तक कि जब जान मेरे म्यूजिक कॉन्सर्ट का हिस्सा बनना चाहता था तब मैंने उसे साथ रखा था।

परवरिश पर सवाल उठाने पर भड़के थे जान सानू

शो से एविक्ट होकर दैनिक भास्कर से खास बातचीत में जान ने कहा, "किसी को भी मेरी परवरिश पर सवाल उठाने का हक नहीं है। अफसोस है कि मेरे पिता ही ऐसा कर रहे हैं। मैं मानता हूं कि मुझसे अनजाने में गलती हुई थी। मैंने जान-बूझकर मराठी भाषा के खिलाफ नहीं बोला था। अगर मुझसे गलती हो भी गई तो मेरे खिलाफ वीडियो बनाकर सोशल मीडिया पर डालने का उन्हें कोई हक नहीं है।"

कुमार सानू पर बेटे का गुस्सा:'बिग बॉस' से बाहर आते ही कुमार सानू पर भड़के उनके बेटे जान, कहा- बेहतर होगा मेरी परवरिश पर न बोलें

