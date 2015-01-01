पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नन्ही इन्फ्लूएंसर:जय भानुशाली की 13 महीने की बेटी तारा बनीं यंगेस्ट इन्फ्लूएंसर, वाइफ माही विज बोलीं- 'कई ब्रांड्स की रिक्वेस्ट अब भी पेंडिंग हैं'

31 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

इंडस्ट्री के पॉपुलर कपल जय भानुशाली और माही विज की बेटी तारा महज 13 महीने की उम्र में ही सोशल मीडिया पर धमाल मचा रही हैं। तारा के इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट में 1 लाख 33 हजार फॉलोवर्स हैं जिसके साथ नन्ही तारा भारत की सबसे कम उम्र की सोशल मीडिया इन्फ्लुएंसर बन चुकी हैं। इतना ही नहीं तारा को अभी से कई ब्रांड्स प्रमोट करने के ऑफर भी मिल रहे हैं। कम उम्र में बेटी को पॉपुलर होते देख माही विज काफी प्राउड और खुशी महसूस कर रही हैं।

माही विज ने बेटी के जन्म के बाद ही उनका इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट बनाया था। इसमें तारा की पहली तस्वीर से लेकर उसकी क्यूट तस्वीरें और वीडियोज भी हैं। इंस्टाग्राम प्लेटफॉर्म पर अकाउंट बनाने का मकसद ये था कि तारा बड़ी होने के बाद अपने खूबसूरत लम्हों को देख सकें हालांकि क्यूटनेस के चलते तारा फेमस हो गईं।

इस बारे में माही बताती हैं, 'मैंने तारा के जन्म के बाद ही उसका अकाउंट बनाया था। पहली तस्वीर पोस्ट करते ही काफी इंगेजमेंट और प्यार मिला। जाहिर है कि बड़ी होने पर उसे भी मेरे और जय की तरह लोगों की नजर में रहना है इसलिए मुझे लगा कि ये परफेक्ट टाइम है उसका पेज बनाने का'।

आगे माही बताती हैं, 'मैं शुक्रगुजार हूं कि उसे इतने प्यार के बीच बड़ा होते देख रही हूं। मैं उसके लिए काफी एक्साइटेड हूं क्योंकि वो बड़ी होकर ये सारी यादें देखेगी। कई सारी ब्रांड्स ने उसे प्रमोशन के लिए अप्रोच किया है और कई सारी रिक्वेस्ट अब भी पेंडिंग हैं'।

सभी फॉलोवर्स को कहा धन्यवाद

बेटी तारा के पॉपुलर होने पर एक्ट्रेस माही विज ने सभी फॉलोवर्स को शुक्रिया अदा करते हुए कहा, 'ये काफी चौंकाने वाला है कि इतनी कम उम्र में वो एक बेबी इन्फ्लूएंसर बन गई है। ये पूरी तरह बिना प्लानिंग का था और मुझे उस पर बहुत गर्व है। मैं उन सभी लोगों की शुक्रगुजार हूं जो उसे फॉलो करते हैं, प्यार करते हैं और उसे रोजाना दुआ देते हैं'।

View this post on Instagram

Beach life #goa mein kaisi lag rahi hu

A post shared by Tara 🌟🧿 (@tarajaymahhi) on Sep 20, 2020 at 9:11am PDT

माही विज और जय भानुशाली शादी के 8 साल बाद अगस्त 2019 में पहली बार बायोलॉजिकल पैरेंट्स बने थे। तारा से पहले माही और जय के दो बच्चे राजवीर और खुशी भी हैं जिन्हें कुछ सालों पहले कपल ने अपने केयर टेकर्स से गोद लिया था।

