कपिल का ट्रोलर को जवाब:भारती सिंह को ट्रोल कर रहे यूजर की कपिल शर्मा ने कर दी बॉडी शेमिंग, बोले- 'पहले अपने साइज की शर्ट सिलवा, मोटे'

24 मिनट पहले
एनसीबी की रेड में भारती सिंह और पति हर्ष लिंबाचिया के घर और प्रोडक्शन हाउस से 865 ग्राम गांजा बरामद हुआ था जिसके बाद से कॉमेडियन ट्रोलर्स के निशाने पर आ चुकी हैं। हाल ही में ट्विटर पर एक यूजर ने भारती के ड्रग विवाद पर कमेंट कर उन्हें ट्रोल करना चाहा, जिसके बाद भारती के सह-कलाकार कपिल ने उनका बचाव करते हुए खुद ट्रोलर को करारा जवाब दे दिया।

भानू प्रताप सिंह राष्ट्रवादी नाम के एक युवक ने ट्विटर पर मंगलवार को एक ट्वीट किया था जिसमें लिखा था, भारती का क्या हुआ, जब तक पकड़ी नहीं गई थी तब तक ड्रग्स नहीं लेती थी। वही हाल आपका है शायद, जब तक पकड़े ना जाओ।

अपनी मजेदार बातों से लोगों का मनोरंजन करने वाले कपिल शर्मा ने इसे नजरअंदाज करने की बजाए जवाब देना ज्यादा बेहतर समझा। लेकिन इसी दौरान कपिल उनकी बॉडी शेमिंग कर बैठे। कपिल ने जवाब में लिखा था, पहले अपने साइज की शर्ट सिलवा, मोटे। जहां कुछ लोग कपिल शर्मा के इस जवाब के मजे ले रहे हैं वहीं कुछ ऐसे भी हैं जो बॉडी शेमिंग करने पर उन्हें ट्रोल कर रहे हैं। कुछ समय बाद कपिल ने अपना ट्वीट ही डिलीट कर दिया।

भारती सिंह और हर्ष को मिली जमानत

घर से ड्रग बरामद होने के बाद भारती सिंह और हर्ष लिंबाचिया को जेल भेजा गया था। लेकिन सोमवार को दोनों को 15,000-15,000 रुपए के बॉन्ड पर जमानत दी गई। नारकोटिक्स कंट्रोल ब्यूरो (NCB) ने गांजा लेने के आरोप में भारती को शनिवार को और हर्ष को रविवार को गिरफ्तार किया था।

कॉमेडियन भारती को जमानत:भारती सिंह और उनके पति हर्ष लिंबाचिया को जमानत मिली, ड्रग्स केस में गिरफ्तारी हुई थी

