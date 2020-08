लापरवाही का नतीजा:कोविड-19 पॉजिटिव होने की गलत रिपोर्ट आने से करण टैकर हो गए परेशान, आधी रात को एथोरिटी ने भेजा था आइसोलेशन वॉर्ड, परिवार को भी झेलनी पड़ीं दिक्कतें

View this post on Instagram

Really going to miss Ganpati this year! Miss all the pujas, the atmosphere at home , all my friends who come every year , the long chats over delicious food , and the visarajan with the want to see Bappa again the next year! Love and light to everyone ! Ganpati Bappa moriyaaaa! #ganesha #ganpati #ganeshchaturthi #bappa #ganpatibappamorya

A post shared by Karan Tacker -Agent Farooq Ali (@karantacker) on Aug 21, 2020 at 10:30pm PDT