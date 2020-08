गुड न्यूज:जुड़वा बच्चियों के बाद फिर पिता बनने वाले हैं करणवीर बोहरा, वाइफ टीजे ने दिया जन्मदिन पर खास तौहफा

View this post on Instagram

Children come into the world through us, but everything is in God's hands. He is the great creator, the one who crafts every little detail. We are the vessels, waiting to receive his blessings. Thank you to our Divine for this surprise! We are beyond grateful He has chosen us to become parents again. Best birthday gift ever. ❤️🙏 Thank you @anish_sonakshi.photography

A post shared by Karanvir Bohra (@karanvirbohra) on Aug 28, 2020 at 1:09am PDT