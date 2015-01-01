पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बिग बॉस 14:कैंसर से जंग हार चुके पिता को याद कर खूब रोईं कविता कौशिक, आखिरी शब्द थे- 'रोनित अच्छा लड़का है, तुम्हारा ख्याल रखेगा'

19 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

पॉपुलर टीवी शो एफआईआर में चंद्रमुखी चौटाला का दमदार किरदार निभा चुकीं कविता कौशिक ने कुछ दिनों पहले ही बिग बॉस 14 में दोबारा एंट्री ली है। एक्ट्रेस अपने पिता के बेहद करीब थीं जो कुछ सालों पहले कैंसर से जंग लड़ते हुए हार गए थे। री- एंट्री के बाद कविता ने रुबीना दिलैक के सामने अपने पिता के कैंसर से लड़ने और उनके आखिरी शब्द याद किए। इस दौरान एक्ट्रेस इतनी इमोशनल हो गईं कि वो अपने आंसू रोक नहीं पाईं।

एक एपिसोड में रुबीना के सामने अपने पिता को याद करते हुए कविता ने बताया था, उनके पिता एक दिनेश सिंह कौशिक एक पुलिस ऑफिसर थे। कविता ने पुलिस ऑफिसर चंद्रमुखी चौटाला का किरदार निभाने के लिए उनकी असल जिंदगी से प्रेरणा ली थी। एक्ट्रेस ने बताया उनके पिता ने कैंसर से एक लंबी जंग लड़ी है। कविता के पिता अक्सर कहा करते थे, तुम घर में सबका ख्याल रखती हो, तुम्हारा ख्याल कौन रखेगा।

बताया कैसी थी पिता से आखिरी बातचीत

कविता ने बताया कि उनके पिता को काफी फिक्र थी। वो कहते थे कि कविता के लिए किसी को ढूंढना काफी मुश्किल है। मगर जब उन्हें पता चला कि कविता और रोनित एक दूसरे को पसंद करते हैं तो उन्हें काफी खुशी मिली। मरने से पहले पिता ने आखिरी बातचीत में कविता से रोनित का जिक्र किया था। उन्हें खुशी थी कि आखिरकार कविता को उनका जीवनसाथी मिल चुका है। पिता दिनेश के आखिरी शब्द थे कि रोनित अच्छा लड़का है वो तुम्हारा अच्छे से ख्याल रखेगा। ये कहते हुए कविता बुरी तरह टूट गईं और फूट-फूटकर रोने लगीं। रुबीना ने उन्हें संभाला और हौसला दिया।

बता दें कि कविता और रोनित बेस्ट फ्रेंड थे। कुछ सालों की दोस्ती और रिलेशन के बाद दोनों ने 27 जनवरी 2017 को शादी की थी। दोनों लगातार सोशल मीडिया पर अपनी तस्वीरें साझा कर फैंस को ट्रीट देते हैं।

