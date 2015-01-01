पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

'केबीसी 12' को मिली तीसरी करोड़पति:छत्तीसगढ़ की अनुपा दास ने जीते एक करोड़ रुपए, तीन सप्ताह में तीन महिलाएं करोड़पति बनीं

38 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

रांची, झारखंड की नाजिया नसीम और कांगड़ा, हिमाचल प्रदेश की मोहिता शर्मा गर्ग के बाद 'कौन बनेगा करोड़पति 12' को इसकी तीसरी करोड़पति मिल गई है। जगदलपुर, छत्तीसगढ़ की अनुपा दास ने 15 सवालों के सही जवाब देकर एक करोड़ रुपए की धनराशि अपने नाम कर ली है। वे 25 नवंबर के एपिसोड में अमिताभ बच्चन के सामने हॉट सीट पर बैठी और 7 करोड़ रुपए का जैकपॉट सवाल खेलती नजर आएंगी।

सोनी टीवी ने अनुपा दास वाले एपिसोड का प्रोमो शेयर करते हुए कैप्शन में लिखा है, "हमारी अगली करोड़पति अनुपा दास। क्या वे 'सवाल 7 करोड़ का' का जवाब दे पाएंगी। 25 अक्टूबर को रात 9 बजे देखिए।"

कौन हैं अनुपा दास

अनुपा दास ने जगदलपुर के लोकल पीजी कॉलेज से फिजिक्स में एम. एससी किया है और दिल्ली से यूपीएससी की कोचिंग कर चुकी हैं। फिलहाल, वे जगदलपुर के आसना हायर सेकेंडरी स्कूल में बतौर फिजिक्स की लेक्चरर काम कर रही हैं। अनुपा के पिता पंडित दिनेश दास एस्ट्रोलॉजर हैं, जबकि मां रिटायर्ड बैंकर हैं।

तीसरे सप्ताह लगातार महिला करोड़पति

केबीसी के इतिहास में संभवतः यह पहली बार होगा, तीन लगातार सप्ताह तक तीन महिलाएं करोड़पति बनी हैं। 11 नवंबर को गुड़गांव में एक मोटरसाइकिल ब्रांड में ग्रुप मैनेजर (इंटरनल कम्युनिकेशन) के पद पर काम कर रहीं नाजिया नसीम ने एक करोड़ रुपए जीते। इसके बाद 17 नवंबर के एपिसोड में आईपीएस ऑफिसर मोहिता शर्मा गर्ग एक करोड़ रुपए जीत दूसरी करोड़पति बनीं। और अब 25 अक्टूबर के एपिसोड में अनुपा दास तीसरी करोड़पति बनती दिखाई देंगी।

