कौन बनेगा करोड़पति 12:1 करोड़ के सवाल तक पहुंचने वाली पहली कंटेस्टेंट बनी छवि कुमार, बोली-"जवाब जानती थी लेकिन ज्यादा सोचने से भटक गई"

किरण जैनएक घंटा पहले
गाजियाबाद की रहने वाली छवि कुमार गेम रियलिटी शो 'कौन बनेगा करोड़पति 12' में पहली कंटेस्टेंट बनी जो एक करोड़ के सवाल तक पहुंच पाई हैं। हालांकि सवाल का जवाब जानने के बावजूद वे इस बड़ी रकम को जीत नहीं पाईं। हाल ही में दैनिक भास्कर से बातचीत के दौरान, छवि ने बताया कि कैसे वे एक करोड़ के सवाल पर फोकस नहीं कर पाई जिसके बाद उन्होंने बीच में खेल छोड़ने का फैसला ले लिया।

ये मेरी जिंदगी का वो पल था जिसे मैं कभी नहीं भूलूंगी:

कौन बनेगा करोड़पति का अनुभव बहुत ही शानदार रहा। बचपन से ही मिस्टर अमिताभ बच्चन को करीब से देखने की ख्वाहिश थी, वो सपना आखिरकार पूरा हुआ। उन्हें लेकर मेरे दिल में जो-जो बातें थीं वो मैंने उनसे कह दीं। वो बहुत ही धैर्य पूर्वक मेरी बातें सुन रहे थे। साथ ही जो ज्ञान मैंने बटोरा था, वो मेरे बहुत काम आया। ये मेरी जिंदगी का वो पल था जिसे मैं कभी नहीं भूलूंगी।

18 साल लग गए केबीसी की हॉट सीट का सपना पूरा होने के लिए:

सन 2000 में जब पहली बार ये गेम शो लॉन्च हुआ मैं तभी से इसमें पार्टिसिपेट करने की कोशिश कर रही थी। मुझे याद है उस वक्त एक मैसेज के पांच रुपए लगते थे इसके बावजूद मैं अनगिनत मैसेजेज किया करती थी। बारह साल बाद मैं ऑडिशन लेवल तक पहुंच पाई लेकिन उसके आगे मेरा सिलेक्शन नहीं हो पाया था। लॉकडाउन में मुझे तैयारी करने का मौका मिल गया था। इस बार मुझे यकीन था कि किस्मत मेरा साथ जरूर देगी। 18 साल लग गए केबीसी की हॉट सीट पर बैठने का सपना पूरा होने के लिए।

जवाब जानती थी लेकिन मैं भटक गई थी:

आज भी यकीन नहीं हो रहा है कि मैंने 50 लाख रुपए जीत लिए हैं। सच कहूं तो मुझे पता था कि पढ़कर गई हूं तो कहीं-न-कहीं जरूर पहुंचूंगी लेकिन जीत की रकम से ज्यादा खेल खेलना मेरे लिए बहुत महत्व रखता था। एक करोड़ का सवाल का जवाब भी मैं जानती थी। जिस वक्त वो सवाल कंप्यूटर पर फ्लैश हुआ तभी उसका जवाब दिमाग में आ चुका था। हालांकि मैंने ओवर एनालाइज कर लिया जिसकी वजह से मैं कन्फ्यूज हो गई। जवाब जानती थी लेकिन मैं भटक गई थी। मैं ज्यादा सोचने लग गई जिसके बाद मैं फोकस से भटक गई। मैंने बीच में खेल छोड़ने का फैसला कर दिया। दुःख तो हुआ लेकिन सीखने को भी बहुत कुछ मिला।

जीती हुई रकम अपनी दोनों बेटी की पढ़ाई पर खर्च करुंगी:

जीती हुई रकम अपनी दोनों बेटियों की पढ़ाई पर खर्च करुंगी। मैं चाहती हूं मेरी बेटियां खूब पढ़ें और अपने मां-बाप का नाम रोशन करें। उनकी पढ़ाई मेरे लिए बहुत मायने रखती है और मैं नहीं चाहती कि किसी भी तरह की उन्हें बाधा आए। ये पैसे उनके पढ़ाई के लिए काम आएंगे।

