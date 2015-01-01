पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Entertainment
  • Tv
  • Kbc 12: Hardik Patil Won 12.50 Lakh Rupees In Kbc 12, His Uncle Was Trying To Be In The Show For Last 20 Years

कौन बनेगा करोड़पति 12:20 साल से मामा शो में आने की कोशिश में लगे, भांजे हार्दिक पाटिल ने 12.50 लाख रुपए जीतकर मार ली बाजी

किरण जैन40 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

मुंबई के रहने वाले हार्दिक पाटिल ने 'कौन बनेगा करोड़पति 12' में 12.50 लाख की राशि जीती है। 24 वर्षीय हार्दिक की मानें तो उनके बड़े मामाजी पिछले 20 सालों से इस शो में आने की कोशिश कर रहे थे। उन्हें देखकर ही हार्दिक ने पिछले साल से केबीसी में भाग लेने की कोशिश की और खुशकिस्मती से इसी साल उन्हें अमिताभ बच्चन के साथ हॉट सीट पर बैठने का मौका मिल गया।

हाल ही में दैनिक भास्कर से बातचीत के दौरान, हार्दिक ने बताया, "सच कहूं तो मैंने कभी इस शो में पार्टिसिपेट करने के बारे में गंभीरता से नहीं सोचा था। मेरे बड़े मामाजी को केबीसी से काफी लगाव है। जब से ये शो शुरू हुआ हैं (सन 2000) में तब से वे इस शो में आने की कोशिश कर रहे थे। उन्हें देखकर ही मुझे थोड़ा इंटरेस्ट जगा। पिछले साल से मैं उनके साथ रहने लगा हूं और उन्हें देखकर मैंने पिछले सीजन में पहली बार कोशिश की। उस वक्त मेरा नंबर नहीं लगा। हालांकि इस साल मेरी कोशिश कामयाब रही। उनकी वजह से मैं यहां तक पहुंच पाया।"

अपनी शो की जर्नी के बारे में हार्दिक आगे बताते हैं, "मैंने रकम जीतने से ज्यादा अपना बेस्ट देने पर पूरी कोशिश की। जब पहला सवाल अमिताभ बच्चन जी ने पूछा तब काफी नर्वस हो गया था। लेकिन जैसे-जैसे शो आगे बढ़ा, मिस्टर बच्चन ने मुझे कम्फरटेबल किया और मैं भी रिलैक्स महसूस करने लगा। 12.50 के सवाल तक सभी लाइफलाइन खत्म हो गई थीं। उसका जवाब मैंने पढ़ा था लेकिन मैं आश्वस्त नहीं था। मैंने सोचा नहीं था कि मैं इस मुकाम तक पहुंच पाऊंगा। संतुष्ट नहीं था, इसीलिए रिस्क नहीं लिया। जाहिर है 12.50 एक बड़ी रकम है, मैं इसे खोना भी नहीं चाहता था और इसीलिए बीच में ही शो छोड़ने का फैसला ले लिया।"

हार्दिक प्रोफेशन से इंजीनियर हैं। मुंबई में उनकी एक इलेक्ट्रॉनिक प्रोडक्ट की दुकान है और साथ ही वे डिजिटल बिजनेस का भी हिस्सा है। बातचीत के दौरान हार्दिक ने बताया कि वे इस जीती हुई रकम को अपने बिजनेस में इस्तेमाल करेंगे। वे कहते हैं, "शो में जाने से पहले ही मैंने सोचा था कि जो भी रकम जीतूंगा उससे मैं अपना बिजनेस आगे बढ़ाऊंगा। फिलहाल मैं ऑनलाइन हर इलेक्ट्रॉनिक प्रोडक्ट को बेचता हूं और इसी प्रोफेशन को मैं इन पैसों से आगे बढ़ाना चाहता हूं।"

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंचुनाव की आखिरी रैली में नीतीश बोले- यह मेरा आखिरी चुनाव, अंत भला तो सब भला - बिहार - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- समय आपके पक्ष में है। इसलिए इसका बेहतर सदुपयोग करें। पिछले कुछ समय से जिन कामों में रुकावट आ रही थी, आज वह बहुत ही सहज व आसान तरीके से हल हो जाएंगे। वस्त्र, आभूषण जैसी खरीदारी में भी समय व्यत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें