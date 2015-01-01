पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Entertainment
  • Tv
  • Kbc 12: IPS Officer Mohita Sharma Became The Second Millionaire Of The Show, Said "No Dream Which Can Be Fulfill By This Money, I Want To Serve The Country"

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कौन बनेगा करोड़पति 12::आईपीएस अधिकारी मोहिता शर्मा बनी शो की दूसरी करोड़पति, बोलीं-"कोई सपना नहीं जो ये पैसा पूरा कर सके, देश की सेवा करना चाहती हूं"

किरण जैन8 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

नाजिया नसीम के बाद, आईपीएस अधिकारी मोहिता शर्मा 'कौन बनेगा करोड़पति 12' की दूसरी करोड़पति बनीं। 30 वर्षीय मोहिता कांगड़ा, हिमाचल प्रदेश की मूल निवासी हैं और वर्तमान में जम्मू कश्मीर कैडर में, सांबा के बरी ब्राह्मणा में एएसपी (असिस्टेंट सुप्रीन्टेंडेंट ऑफ पुलिस) के रूप में तैनात हैं। वह जिले के कानून और व्यवस्था की देखभाल करती है। अमिताभ बच्चन होस्टेड इस गेम शो में एक करोड़ रुपए जीतने के बाद, मोहिता ने दैनिक भास्कर से इस सफर से जुड़ी दिलचस्प बातें शेयर की हैं।

क्या पता था कि पहले ही मौके में किस्मत मेरा साथ देगी:

मेरा मकसद पैसा जीतना बिलकुल नहीं था। बस इसी मकसद से 'केबीसी' में गई थी कि मुझे अपने पति का सपना पूरा करना था। मेरे पति पिछले 20 साल से इस शो में आने की कोशिश कर रहे थे और इस बार उन्होंने मुझसे शो में रजिस्टर करने को कहा। मैंने भी ज्यादा नहीं सोचा और रजिस्टर कर लिया। क्या पता था कि पहले ही मौके में किस्मत मेरा साथ देगी। मैं और मेरे पति दोनों ही सिविल सर्विस से जुड़े है और मैं हमारे सर्विस का नाम रोशन करना चाहती थी। बहुत खुशी हो रही है कि मैं अपने मकसद में कामयाब रही।

मुझे एक पल भी ऐसा नहीं लगा कि मैं कोई गेम रियलिटी शो खेल रही हूं:

एडवेंचर से भरा हुआ अनुभव रहा। सुना है कि अमिताभ जी के सामने जाते ही लोग नर्वस हो जाते हैं लेकिन मेरे साथ ऐसा बिलकुल नहीं हुआ। जैसे ही उन्होंने अपने आइकोनिक स्टाइल में शो का इंट्रोडक्शन दिया मेरी नर्वस्नेस उसी वक्त खत्म हो गई। मुझे एक पल भी ऐसा नहीं लगा कि मैं कोई गेम रियलिटी शो खेल रही हूं। बस पूरी जर्नी में लगा जैसे मैं अमिताभ जी के साथ एक नॉर्मल बातचीत कर रही हूं।

एक करोड़ रुपए जीतने का एलान होते ही रोंगटे खड़े हो गए:

जैसे ही अमिताभ जी ने एलान किया कि मैंने एक करोड़ रुपए जीत लिए हैं, मेरे रोंगटे खड़े हो गए। कुछ वक्त के लिए विश्वास ही नहीं हुआ कि इतनी बड़ी रकम जीत ली है। अपने आपको विश्वास दिलाने के लिए मैंने अमिताभ जी से पानी मांगा, मुझे कुछ समझ नहीं आ रहा था। ऐसा लगा जैसे सपना देख रही थी।

अच्छा हुआ मैंने रिस्क नहीं लिया नहीं तो पूरी तरह से नीचे गिर जाती:

मैं 7 करोड़ के सवाल में थोड़ी कनफ्यूज हो गई थी। मेरे पास एक लाइफलाइन बची थी हालांकि शो के रूल्स के मुताबिक मैं उस लाइफलाइन का इस्तेमाल नहीं कर सकती थी। मुझे 2 ऑप्शन में कन्फ्यूजन था और जो जवाब मुझे सही लग रहा था वो हकीकत में गलत था। अच्छा हुआ मैंने रिस्क नहीं लिया नहीं तो पूरी तरह से नीचे गिर जाती।

करियर के लिए की गई पढ़ाई ही मुझे इस मुकाम तक ले आई:

करियर के लिए की गई पढ़ाई ही मुझे इस मुकाम तक ले आई। जो हम सिविल सर्विस के लिए तैयार करते है वही इस शो की नींव भी है। वो पढ़ाई मेरे बहुत काम आई। साथ ही शो में एंट्री लेने से पहले मुझे कुछ दिन के लिए क्वारैंटाइन किया गया था। इस दौरान मैंने अपनी पढ़ाई को फिर से दोहराया। इस शो के लिए किसी तरह की अलग तैयारी नहीं की थी।

मैं अपने देश का नाम रोशन करना चाहती हूं:

फिलहाल इस जीती हुई रकम का कैसे इस्तेमाल करेंगे इस बारे में बिलकुल नहीं सोचा हैं। हम अपने घर में कोई भी फैसला साथ मिलकर लेते हैं, ये फैसला भी साथ मिलकर ही लेंगे। सच कहूं तो मेरा ऐसा कोई सपना नहीं जो पैसे से पूरा हो सके। मेरा सपना बस यही है कि मैं अपनी जॉब ईमानदारी से करूं और अपने देश की सेवा करूं। मैं अपने देश का नाम रोशन करना चाहती हूं और इसके लिए जी तोड़ मेहनत कर रही हूं।

द कपिल शर्मा शो:कृष्णा ने बताई मामा गोविंदा के सामने कॉमेडी न करने की वजह, बोले- कुछ घटनाओं ने मेरे अंदर खटास छोड़ दी है

ट्रोल हुईं अंकिता:ब्वॉयफ्रेंड विकी के साथ रोमांटिक फोटो पोस्ट करने पर ट्रोलर्स के निशाने पर आईं अंकिता लोखंडे, यूजर्स बोले-सुशांत को भूल गई?

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंरूसी राष्ट्रपति पुतिन का सुझाव- भारत और चीन हमारी वैक्सीन का प्रोडक्शन करें, गरीब देशों को फायदा होगा - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें