पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Entertainment
  • Tv
  • KBC 12: Oshin Johri Of Bhopal Had Put A Picture Of Amitabh Bachchan In His Vision Board, Now Big B Will Put Her Picture In His House

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कौन बनेगा करोड़पति 12:भोपाल की ओशिन जोहरी ने अपने विजन बोर्ड में लगाई थी अमिताभ बच्चन की तस्वीर, अब बिग बी खुद घर में लगाएंगे इनकी तस्वीर

ईफत कुरैशी5 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

टेलीविजन के पॉपुलर गेम रियलिटी शो कौन बनेगा करोड़पति 12 में हाल ही में भोपाल की ओशिन कोठारी हॉटसीट पर विराजमान हुई थीं। 25 साल की ओशिन सिविल सर्विस की तैयारी कर रही हैं जो पहली ही कोशिश में हॉटसीट तक पहुंचने में कामयाब हुई हैं। अपने इस सफर पर ओशिन ने दैनिक भास्कर से बातचीत में कुछ यादगार बातें शेयर की हैं।

कैसे हुआ केबीसी में सेलेक्शन

केबीसी 12 की हॉटसीट तक पहुंचने की शुरुआत एक एप्प डाउनलोड करने से हुई थी। पहला राउंड क्लियर करने के बाद मुझसे काफी सारे सवाल-जवाब किए गए। कई सारे क्विज का सामना करने के बाद मेरा सिलेक्शन हुआ और मैं फास्टेस्ट फिंगर फर्स्ट राउंड तक पहुंची।

गेम के दौरान दो बार ऐसे मूमेंट आए जब मैं पूरी तरह फ्रीज हो गई थी। पहला जब मैंने फास्टेस्ट फिंगर फर्स्ट राउंड क्लियर किया और मुझे अमिताभ बच्चन के सामने हॉटसीट पर बैठने मिला। उस वक्त मेरा ब्लड सर्कुलेशन रुक गया था। मानो मेरी सांसें ही रुक गई थीं। इसके बाद जब मैंने अपनी पहली लाइफलाइन इस्तेमाल की तब भी फ्रीज हो गई थी।

मां के कहने पर लिया था केबीसी 12 में हिस्सा

ओशिन देश के उन खुशनसीबों में से एक हैं जिन्हें पहली कोशिश में ही हॉटसीट तक पहुंचने में कामयाबी मिली है। इस बारे में ओशिन बताती हैं, मैंने अपनी मम्मी की जिद में शो में हिस्सा लेने के लिए एप्प डाउनलोड की थी। वो कहती थीं कि तुम इतना पढ़ती हो तो क्यों हिस्सा नहीं लेतीं। इसपर मैं सोचती थी कि ये बड़ा मुश्किल काम है, कोई किस्मत वाला ही होगा जिसे हॉटसीट में बैठने का मौका मिलेगा। लेकिन मेरा सिलेक्शन हो गया। इस साल खासकर काफी मुश्किल था क्योंकि लगभग 5 करोड़ लोगों ने इस शो में रजिस्ट्रेशन किया था।

मेरी जिंदगी में केबीसी एक खुशी की तरह आया

केबीसी 12 में सिलेक्शन प्रोसेस के दौरान मेरे पास उनकी टीम के कई कॉल आए हैं। ये सभी कॉल मेरी जिंदगी में एक खुशी की तरह आए थे। मैं सिविल सर्विस की तैयारी कर रही हूं। हमारी लाइफ काफी मुश्किल होती है, हमें एक कमरे में बैठकर घंटों पढ़ाई करनी पड़ती है। मैंने जिंदगी में पढ़ाई के अलावा कुछ नहीं किया। एग्जाम और सिलेक्शन को लेकर स्ट्रेस होता है। ऐसे में जब भी टीम की तरफ से कॉल आता था तो मैं बेहद खुश हो जाती थी। यहां तक की मैं उनके इंटरव्यू राउंड में पहुंचकर ही इतनी खुश थी जैसे मैंने शो जीत लिया हो।

अमिताभ बच्चन घर में लगाएंगे ओशिन की तस्वीर

ओशिन ने बातचीत में बताया कि उन्होंने कुछ सालों पहले अमिताभ बच्चन के साथ अपनी तस्वीर एडिट की थी जिसे उन्होंने अपने विजन बोल्ड में लगाया था। ओशिन ने इस बात का जिक्र बिग बी के सामने भी किया जिसे सुनकर बिग बी ने खुद उनकी तस्वीर अपने घर में लगाने की बात कही है।

ओशिन जोहरी को साल 2009 में नेशनल चाइल्ड अवॉर्ड फॉर एक्सेप्शनल अचीवमेंट से सम्मानित किया गया था। ये अवॉर्ड उन्हें पूर्व प्रेसीडेंट प्रतिभा पाटिल ने दिया था।

'केबीसी 12' को मिली तीसरी करोड़पति:छत्तीसगढ़ की अनुपा दास ने जीते एक करोड़ रुपए, तीन सप्ताह में तीन महिलाएं करोड़पति बनीं

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंWHO की जांच टीम जल्द चीन जाएगी, अमेरिका में एक हफ्ते में मरने वालों का आंकड़ा 10 हजार से ज्यादा हुआ - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें