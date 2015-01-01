पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

द कपिल शर्मा शो:मामा गोविंदा से चल रही अनबन के बीच कृष्णा ने नहीं दी शो परफॉर्मेंस, बोले- 'मैं उनके सामने अपने आंसू नहीं रोक पाता'

24 मिनट पहले

टेलीविजन के पॉपुलर कॉमेडी शो द कपिल शर्मा शो में सपना का किरदार निभाने वाले कृष्णा अभिषेक मामा गोविंदा से अनबन के चलते सुर्खियों में हैं। पिछले हफ्ते गोविंदा कपिल शर्मा शो में बतौर मेहमान पहुंचे थे जहां कृष्णा ने परफॉर्मेंस तक नहीं दी। अब इस पर सफाई देते हुए कृष्णा ने बताया कि मामा गोविंदा और मामी उन्हें इससे पहले वाले एपिसोड में नहीं देखना चाहते थे इसलिए इस बार उन्होंने खुद परफॉर्म करने से इनकार कर दिया। कृष्णा नहीं चाहते थे कि उनकी आपसी अनबन का असर शो पर पड़े।

मामा गोविंदा के सामने परफॉर्म ना करने की वजह बताते हुए कृष्णा ने स्पॉटब्वॉय से कहा, 'जी हां, मैंने मामा का एपिसोड करने से इनकार कर दिया था, क्योंकि हमारे बीच कुछ अनबन है। मैं नहीं चाहता हूं कि हमारी परेशानियों का शो पर प्रभाव पड़े। अच्छी कॉमेडी करने के लिए अच्छे और फ्रेंडली माहौल की जरूरत होती है। अच्छे रिश्तों के बीच ही कॉमेडी की जा सकती है'।

मामा मुझसे बहुत प्यार करते हैं: कृष्णा

आगे कृष्णा बताते हैं, 'मुझे गोविंदा मामा से बहुत प्यार है, और मैं जानता हूं कि वो भी मुझे प्यार करते हैं। इसलिए उन्हें हक है कि वो गुस्सा हो जाएं। और मैं उनसे उतना प्यार करता हूं कि इस गुस्से का सामना कर सकूं। मैं उनके सामने अपने आंसू रोक नहीं पाऊंगा। इसलिए उनके सामने एपिसोड ना करना ही बेहतर था। मैं उनके काफी करीब रहा हूं। मैं उनके और उनके परिवार के साथ घर पर रुका हूं। जितना प्यार है, उतनी ही दूरी हो गई है'।

क्या है दोनों के बीच अनबन की वजह

कुछ महीनों पहले कृष्णा अभिषेक की पत्नी कश्मीरा शाह ने ट्वीट किया था कि कुछ लोग पैसों के लिए डांस करते हैं। ये देखकर गोविंदा की पत्नी सुनीता को लगा कि कश्मीरा ने ये ट्वीट उनके पति गोविंदा के लिए किया है। इसके बाद से ही दोनों के बीच गलतफहमी हो गई और बात बंद हो गई। कपिल शर्मा शो के एक एपिसोड में सुनीता और गोविंदा मेहमान बनकर आए थे इस दौरान सुनीता ने खुद कहा था कि कृष्णा उनके सामने परफॉर्म ना करें। वहीं इस बार खुद कृष्णा ने परफॉर्मेंस देने से इनकार कर दिया।

