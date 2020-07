View this post on Instagram

Shooting after sooooo long. Things have changed on set sanitizing hands after every ten minutes keeping distance with others clothes r washed in every lunch and dinner breaks staff with kits totally covered and not hanging around with us . This is our upcoming show 😊funhit mein jaari 😊#bhartilaughterqueen #mubeensaudagar

