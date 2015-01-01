पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कुमार सानू पर बेटे का गुस्सा:'बिग बॉस' से बाहर आते ही कुमार सानू पर भड़के उनके बेटे जान, कहा- बेहतर होगा मेरी परवरिश पर न बोलें

एक घंटा पहलेलेखक: किरण जैन
कुमार सानू के बेटे जान कुमार सानू 'बिग बॉस 14' के घर से एविक्ट हो गए हैं। शो से बाहर आते ही जान ने पिता कुमार सानू से नाराजगी जताई। उन्होंने कहा कि उनके पिता द्वारा उनकी परवरिश पर सवाल उठाना अफसोसजनक है। दरअसल, कुछ दिनों पहले कुमार सानू ने कहा था कि उनकी पत्नी रीता ने उनके बेटे की परवरिश सही तरह से नहीं की।

'परवरिश पर सवाल उठाने का हक किसी को नहीं'

दैनिक भास्कर से खास बातचीत में जान ने कहा, "किसी को भी मेरी परवरिश पर सवाल उठाने का हक नहीं है। अफसोस है कि मेरे पिता ही ऐसा कर रहे हैं। मैं मानता हूं कि मुझसे अनजाने में गलती हुई थी। मैंने जान-बूझकर मराठी भाषा के खिलाफ नहीं बोला था। अगर मुझसे गलती हो भी गई तो मेरे खिलाफ वीडियो बनाकर सोशल मीडिया पर डालने का उन्हें कोई हक नहीं है।"

"कोई पिता अपने बेटे के खिलाफ नहीं बोलता और वह भी इस तरह सोशल मीडिया पर। मुझे उनकी इस हरकत पर बहुत दुख है। लेकिन सच्चाई ये भी है कि वे मेरे पिता हैं। वे चाहे कैसे भी हों, कुछ भी बोलें, मैं उनके खिलाफ नहीं जा सकता। यही मेरी परवरिश है।

'उन्होंने मेरी कोई जिम्मेदारी नहीं उठाई'

बकौल जान, "सच कहूं तो मेरे पिता ने कभी मेरी जिम्मेदारी नहीं उठाई। मेरी परवरिश के बारे में वे बात न ही करें तो बेहतर होगा। मैं उन्हें किसी भी तरह का जवाब देने के पक्ष में नहीं हूं। एक तरफ उन्होंने मेरी परवरिश के खिलाफ वीडियो पोस्ट किया। वहीं दूसरे दिन मेरे काम की तारीफ भी की। शायद उनके अंदर मुझे लेकर मिक्स्ड फीलिंग हैं। मैं उनसे इस बारे में जरूर बात करूंगा।"

'मुझे महाराष्ट्र और मराठी से बहुत प्यार है'

शो के दौरान जान मराठी भाषा के अपमान को लेकर काफी चर्चा में आ गए थे। हालांकि उनका मानना है कि लोगों ने उनकी बात को गलत तरीके से लिया। वे कहते हैं, "शो के कॉन्सेप्ट के मुताबिक आप सिर्फ हिंदी में बोल सकते हैं और मैं इसी पर फोकस कर रहा था।"

"मैं मुंबई में पला बढ़ा हूं और मुझे मराठी भाषा से कोई तकलीफ नहीं है। लोगों के सेंटीमेंट्स को ठेस पहुंचाना मेरा उद्देश्य कभी नहीं हो सकता। मैंने मराठी भाषा में कई गाने गाए हैं। लोगों ने मेरी बात को गलत तरीके से लिया। मुझे महाराष्ट्र और मराठी भाषा से बहुत प्यार है और कभी इस शहर के खिलाफ नहीं जाऊंगा।"

'एजाज भाई को जीतते देखना चाहूंगा'

'बिग बॉस' के अपने अनुभव के बारे में जान बताते है, "यकीन मानिए मैंने सोचा भी नहीं था कि मुझे इतने हफ्तों तक शो में रहने का मौका मिलेगा। शो में रहकर समझ आया कि दुनिया में कितनी पर्सनेलिटीज के लोग होते हैं। घर में ऐसे कई कंटेस्टेंट्स हैं, जो पूरी तरह से फेक हैं।"

"एजाज खान, कविता कौशिक, जैसमिन भसीन, एली गोनी, रुबीना दिलाइक....ये सभी फेक लोग हैं। ये सभी लोग एक स्ट्रेटेजी के साथ खेल रहे हैं। फिर भी मैं एजाज भाई को जीतते देखना चाहूंगा। जिस तरह से वे हर सिचुएशन को बैलेंस कर रहे हैं वो वाकई काबिल-ए-तारीफ है।"

'निक्की को कभी दोस्त के रूप नहीं देखूंगा'

शो में निक्की तम्बोली के साथ रिश्ते को लेकर जान ने काफी सुर्खियां बटोरी थीं। लेकिन जान की मानें तो लोगों ने उनके रिश्ते को गलत नजरिए से देखा। वे बताते हैं, "निक्की से मेरी अच्छी दोस्ती थी। लेकिन जब उन्होंने मेरे साथ एक गंदा पब्लिसिटी स्टंट किया तो मुझे बहुत बुरा लगा।"

"मेरा उनके साथ फ्रेंडली रिश्ता था, लेकिन स्क्रीन पर गलत तरीके से दिखाया गया। शायद इसलिए, क्योंकि ऑडियंस हमारी केमिस्ट्री एन्जॉय कर रही थी। इस बात से इनकार नहीं करूंगा कि यही स्ट्रेटजी मेरे खिलाफ चली गई। लोगों को लगा कि निक्की मुझे इन्फ्लुएंस कर रही थीं, जोकि पूरी तरह से गलत है। मैं उन्हें कभी एक दोस्त के रूप नहीं देखूंगा।"

