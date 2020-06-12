दैनिक भास्करJun 12, 2020, 07:14 PM IST
54 साल के मिलिंद सोमण अपनी सोशल मीडिया पोस्ट के जरिए फैन्स को इंस्पायर करते रहते हैं। वैसे तो वे अक्सर फिटनेस से जुड़ी पोस्ट साझा करते हैं। लेकिन शुक्रवार को उन्होंने अपने ग्रीन हाउस यानी सब्जी वाले घर की फोटो और वीडियो शेयर किए। सोमण की मानें तो वे और उनकी पत्नी अंकिता कंवर घर में ही सब्जियां उगा रहे हैं।
खुद को बताया दाढ़ी वाला किसान
सोमण ने अपनी पोस्ट में लिखा है, "फाइनली एक दाढ़ी वाला किसान, जैसा अंकिता चाहती थी। खुशी वाकई खुद का खाना भोजन उगाने में है। लॉकडाउन के पहले एक छोटा सा ग्रीन हाउस या सब्जी वाला घर (केयर टेकर इसे यही कहता है) बनाया और अब यह ग्रीन, ग्रीन, ग्रीन और थोड़ा बहुत पर्पल, रेड और येलो भी है।"
Finally a Bearded farmer as @ankita_earthy wanted ! Happiness really is growing your own food ❤️❤️ Built a small green house or ‘Sabzee ka Ghar’ as the caretaker calls it, just before lockdown and now it’s just green, green, green 😀 and a bit of purple, red and yellow too ! . . . #happiness #food #vegetables #green #fitness #health #love 📸 little wife :)
चार फोटो, एक वीडियो किया साझा
मिलिंद ने इसके साथ हैप्पीनेस, फ़ूड, वेजिटेबल्स, ग्रीन, फिटनेस, हेल्थ और लव लिटिल वाइफ को हैशटैग किया है। मिलिंद ने चार फोटो और एक वीडियो साझा किया है। इनमें वे दिखा रहे हैं कि उनके इस ग्रीन हाउस में लौकी, तोरई, बैंगन और ककड़ी जैसी सब्जियां लगी हुई हैं।
लॉकडाउन में शेयर की प्रेरक पोस्ट
पूरे लॉकडाउन के दौरान मिलिंद ने ऐसी कई पोस्ट की, जिनमें शारीरिक, भावनात्मक और मानसिक रूप से स्वस्थ रहने की सलाह दी गई। कुछ समय पहले उन्होंने अपनी जिंदगी से जुड़ा एक अनुभव साझा किया था। मिलिंद ने लिखा था, "जब मैं 16 साल का था, तब मैंने अपने स्विमिंग कोच संदीप दिवाकर से शिकायत की कि मेरा परफॉर्मेंस सफर कर रहा है, क्योंकि मैं ट्रेनिंग कैंप में अपनी दिनचर्या और जिंदगी से ऊब चुका हूं।"
When I was 16, I complained to my swimming coach Sandeep Divgikar that my performance was suffering because I was bored with the routines and life at the training camp. He said that if I was bored, it was my choice. This is one of the most important lessons I have learnt: I have a choice in everything. To be happy or not, to help or not, to be productive or not, are all choices that we must make. And to make the right choice for ourselves is in our hands. Boredom is the most common disease that afflicts all people. It is the root of a lot of mental, emotional and physical disorder. So I learned: to be bored or not, is a choice. The simple truth is that if you open your mind and take a good look inside of yourself, the world is too big, life is too intense and there are too many things to see and explore to ever be bored. #betterhabits4betterlife #Live2Inspire #fitnessaddict #keepmoving #neverstop #nevergiveup #love . . . bored? What's that ?? 😄
मिलिंद ने आगे लिखा था, "उन्होंने मुझसे कहा था कि अगर मैं ऊब चुका हूं तो यह मेरी च्वॉइस है। यह बहुत महत्वपूर्ण सीख है, जो मैंने सीखी कि मेरे पास हर चीज की च्वॉइस है। खुश रहना है या नहीं? मदद करना है या नहीं? प्रोडक्टिव होना है या नहीं? हम अपनी सभी तरह की अपनी च्वॉइस ले सकते हैं। अपने लिए सही चीज सिलेक्ट करना हमारे ही हाथ में है।"
अंत में मिलिंद ने बताया, "बोरियत सबसे आम बीमारी है, जो हर इंसान को प्रभावित करती है। यह शारीरिक, मानसिक और भावनात्मक विकार की जड़ है। इसलिए मैंने सीखा: ऊबना है या नहीं? यह एक च्वॉइस है।"