बिग बॉस 14:जान सानू की मराठी भाषा पर की गई टिप्पणी पर एमएनएस प्रेजिडेंट अमेय खोपकर बोले-"जानबूझकर वो क्लिप रखी ताकि मुद्दा बने"

22 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

हाल ही में 'बिग बॉस 14' के घर में कंटेस्टेंट जान कुमार सानू ने मराठी भाषा को लेकर टिप्पणी की थी जिसपर शिवसेना और महाराष्ट्र नवनिर्माण सेना (एमएनएस) ने विरोध जताया था। हालांकि विवाद खड़ा होने के बाद, जान ने मराठी समुदाय के लोगों से शो में रहते ही माफी मांगी है। जानू के अलावा कलर्स चैनल ने भी माफी मांगी। अब एमएनएस के प्रेजिडेंट अमय खोपकर की मानें तो ये एक पब्लिसिटी स्टंट था जिसे वे अब ज्यादा बढ़ावा नहीं देना चाहते हैं।

लोग महाराष्ट्र में रहकर, यहां की भाषा की सम्मान नहीं करते हैं:

दैनिक भास्कर से बातचीत के दौरान, अमेय बताते हैं, "मैंने जो कहा था वो करके दिखाया। कोई मराठी भाषा का अपमान करे ये मैं कभी सह नहीं सकता। जान सानू ने इस भाषा को लेकर जो टिप्पणी की थी वो बहुत गलत था। मैंने चैनल और जान से 24 घंटे के अंदर माफी मांगने को कहा था और वो हुआ भी। चैनल ने अपने लेटर हेड पर माफीनामा दिया, वही जान ने शो में माफी मांगी।

ये एक सबक है उन लोगों के लिए जो महाराष्ट्र में रहकर, यहां की भाषा का सम्मान नहीं करते हैं। कई लोग ऐसे हैं जो मुंबई आते हैं और यहां आकर यहां की भाषा का निरादर करते हैं जोकि बहुत गलत हैं। हम भी जब दूसरे राज्य में जाते हैं तो वह की भाषा का सम्मान करते हैं तो ये लोग क्यों नहीं कर सकते? ये माफीनामा उन लोगों के लिए सबक है जो इस तरह का बर्ताव करते हैं। यदि जान और चैनल ने माफी नहीं मांगी होती तो हम जरूर इस शो को बंद करवाते।"

चैनल चाहता तो वो क्लिप डिलीट कर सकते थे:

अमय आगे बताते हैं, "देखिए ये शो हमारे लिए बिलकुल अहमियत नहीं रखता। हालांकि लोग इसे देखते हैं इसीलिए ये चर्चा में रहता है। जब भी ये शो चलता नहीं हैं तब ये चैनल जान बूझकर ऐसा मुद्दा उठाता है जिससे विवाद खड़ा हो। हम भी इस बात से अच्छी तरह से वाकिफ हैं। इस बार भी यदि चैनल चाहता तो वो क्लिप जहां जान ने मराठी भाषा को लेकर कुछ कहा वो डिलीट कर सकता था लेकिन उन्होंने ऐसा नहीं किया। उन्होंने जान बूझकर वो क्लिप रखी ताकि मुद्दा बने। वो लोग पब्लिसिटी बटोरने के पीछे रहते हैं। हालांकि ये सब जानने के बावजूद हमने अपनी आवाज उठाई क्योंकि यहां मराठी भाषा का सवाल था। दूसरे लोगों को सबक सिखाने के लिए हमने अपनी आवाज उठाई और अब इस विषय पर आगे कोई बात नहीं होगी। बेफिजूल हम इस शो को अहमियत नहीं देना चाहते हैं।"

जान के इस टिप्पणी पर उनके पिता कुमार सानू ने भी माफी मांगी थी। अपने सोशल मीडिया पर कुमार सानू ने एक वीडियो के जरिये माफी मांगते हुए जान की परवरिश का जिम्मेदार उनकी मां को ठहराया था। बता दें, 27 अक्टूबर को प्रसारित हुए 'बिग बॉस' के एपिसोड में प्रतियोगी जान कुमार सानू ने दूसरी प्रतियोगी निक्की तंबोली से मराठी भाषा न बोलने की बात कही।

