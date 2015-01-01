पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सेट पर वापसी:9 महीने बाद नट्‌टू काका ने दोबारा शुरू की शूटिंग, बोले- कैमरे के सामने आकर काफी संतुष्ट महसूस हो रहा है

32 मिनट पहलेलेखक: किरण जैन
'तारक मेहता का उल्टा चश्मा' में नट्टू काका का किरदार निभाने वाले एक्टर घनश्याम नायक पिछले 9 महीने से शूटिंग से गायब थे। कुछ महीने पहले 76 वर्षीय एक्टर के गले का ऑपरेशन हुआ था जिसमें 8 गांठें निकली थी। तकरीबन 3 महीने के लगातार ट्रीटमेंट के बाद अब उनकी हालत में सुधार है और उन्होंने शो की शूटिंग शुरू कर दी।

काम को बहुत मिस कर रहा था- घनश्याम
दैनिक भास्कर से बातचीत के दौरान घनश्याम नायक ने बताया, "16 मार्च को मैंने आखरी बार शूट किया था। लॉकडाउन की वजह से हमें शूटिंग रोकनी पड़ी थी। जब अनलॉक हुआ तब भी मैं शूटिंग पर नहीं जा पाया। महाराष्ट्र गवर्नमेंट के गाइडलाइन के मुताबिक उस वक्त 65 वर्ष के ऊपर के लोगों को शूटिंग की परमिशन नहीं थी। इसी बीच मुझे मेरे गले का ऑपरेशन कराना जिसमे 8 गांठें निकली। लेकिन अब मैं पूरी तरह से फिट हूं और सेट पर लौट आया हूं। फिर से शूट शुरू करने में बहुत खुशी हैं क्योंकि मैं अपने काम को बहुत मिस कर रहा था। पूरे 9 महीने बाद (16 दिसंबर) कैमरे के सामने आकर काफी संतुष्ट महसूस हो रहा हैं।"

कीमोथैरेपी से गुजरे थे नट्‌टू काका
सेट पर बिताए अपने पहले दिन के बारे में घनश्याम बताते हैं- "असित मोदी और उनके टीम मेंबर्स सभी ने मेरा बहुत ख्याल रखा। मैं इन सभी को दिल से धन्यवाद देना चाहता हूं। मेरा पहला सीन जेठालाल (दिलीप जोशी) और बागा (तन्मय वकारिया) के साथ था। दोनों ने मुझे सीन करते वक्त काफी कम्फर्ट महसूस कराया। मुझे डायलॉग बोलने में किसी भी तरह की कोई तकलीफ भी नहीं हुई। नट्टू काका गड़ा इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स में लौट आए हैं। ये एपिसोड अगल 2-3 दिनों में टेलीकास्ट होगा।" घनश्याम नायक को अपने गले के ट्रीटमेंट के लिए कीमोथैरिपी और रेडिएशन जैसे ट्रीटमेंट का सहारा लेना पड़ा था।

