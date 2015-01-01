पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

इंटरव्यू:रांची की नाजिया नसीम बनी 'केबीसी12' की पहली करोड़पति, बोलीं- "जिंदगी में कई रिस्क लिए लेकिन 1 करोड़ खोने के रिस्क से घबरा गई"

किरण जैनएक घंटा पहले
रांची की नाजिया नसीम 'कौन बनेगा करोड़पति 12' की पहली करोड़पति बनी। नाजिया की मानें तो उन्होंने जिंदगी में कई रिस्क लिए है लेकिन एक करोड़ रुपए खोने के रिस्क से वे घबरा गई थीं। हाल ही में दैनिक भास्कर से बातचीत के दौरान, नाजिया ने शो से जुड़ी कुछ खास बातें शेयर की हैं।

मेरे लिए साल 2020 काफी लक्की साबित हुआ:

अब तक यकीन नहीं हो रहा कि इतनी बड़ी रकम जीत चुकी हूं। पिछले 20 सालों से मेरी मां का सपना था मुझे केबीसी में देखने का और मैं उनका सपना पूरा करने के लिए ना जाने पिछले कितने सालों से कोशिश कर रही थी। मैं कई बार हार जाती थी जिससे नर्वस भी होती थी लेकिन मां हमेशा मुझे प्रोत्साहित करती थीं। यकीन कर पाना थोड़ा मुश्किल हो रहा है कि मां का सपना भी पूरा हो गया और एक करोड़ रुपए भी जीत लिए। मेरे लिए साल 2020 काफी लक्की साबित हुआ।

कभी-कभी सोचती हूं कि क्या मैं सच में इस सम्मान के काबिल हूं?

जब होस्ट अमिताभ बच्चन ने मेरे एक करोड़ जीतने का ऐलान किया तब बहुत ही भावुक हो गई थी। ऑडियंस की जगह मां और पति बैठे थे और मैं उनका रिएक्शन देखना चाहती थी हालांकि मैं खुद इतनी भावुक हो गई की समझ ही नहीं आया कि क्या करूं। जब टीवी पर उन दोनों के चेहरों पर एक गर्व वाली फीलिंग देखी तो ऐसा लगा आज मैंने पूरी दुनिया जीत ली। वो लोग भी काफी भावुक हो गए थे। जो सम्मान मुझे मेरे घरवालों से और अपने शहर रांची से मिल रहा है उसे बयान करना वाकई बहुत मुश्किल है। कभी-कभी सोचती हूं कि क्या मैं सच में इस सम्मान के काबिल हूं?

7 करोड़ के सवाल पर रिस्क लेने से घबरा गई थी:

मैंने अपनी जिंदगी में कई बड़े-बड़े रिस्क लिए है, लेकिन सच कहूं तो 7 करोड़ के सवाल पर रिस्क लेने से घबरा गई थी। एक करोड़ जीतने पर बहुत खुशी हो रही थी, संतुष्ट भी थी और इतनी बड़ी रकम खोना भी नहीं चाहती थी। इतिहास पर आधारित सवाल था जिसका जवाब मैं बिलकुल नहीं जानती थी और इसीलिए कोई रिस्क नहीं लिया।

अमिताभ बच्चन के साथ कुछ पल गुजारे लेकिन वो जिंदगी भर यादगार रहेंगे:

अमिताभ बच्चन के साथ कुछ पल गुजारे लेकिन वो जिंदगी भर यादगार रहेंगे। उन्हें देखकर मां की एक बात याद आती है जो हमें वो बचपन में कहा करती थी- जो पेड़ फलों से लगा होता है वो हमेशा झुका हुआ रहता है। बच्चनजी की पर्सनालिटी भी कुछ ऐसी ही है। इतने टैलेंटेड होने के बावजूद वो बहुत ही विनयपूर्ण और सादगीपूर्ण व्यक्ति है। वे इस कहावत पर बिलकुल खरे उतरते है।

जीती हुई रकम से अपने परिवार वालों की जरूरतें पूरी करूंगी:

जीती हुई रकम से अपने परिवार वालों की जरूरतें पूरी करुंगी। अपने बूढ़े मां-बाप की देखरेख करूंगी, उनके मेडिकल खर्चे है जिसपर कुछ राशि खर्च होगी। साथ ही अपने बेटे के भविष्य के लिए भी इन्वेस्ट करुंगी। उसे सॉकर खेलना बहुत पसंद है, वो आगे जाकर इस खेल में अपना भविष्य बनाना चाहता है। उसकी ट्रेनिंग में ये पैसे इस्तेमाल करुंगी। मेरे पति के बिजनेस में भी कुछ इन्वेस्टमेंट होगा और साथ ही कुछ चैरिटी भी। सच कहूं तो प्लानिंग अभी पूरी नहीं हुई है (हंसते हुए)

