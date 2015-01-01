पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दर्शकों को नेटफ्लिक्स का तोहफा:नेटफ्लिक्स ने किया दो दिन के स्ट्रीम फेस्ट का ऐलान, मुफ्त में देख सकेंगे पसंदीदा शो और मूवीज

एक घंटा पहले
कंटेंट स्ट्रीमिंग प्लेटफॉर्म नेटफ्लिक्स भारत में दो दिन का स्ट्रीम फेस्ट होस्ट करने जा रहा है। इसके तहत 5 और 6 दिसंबर को ऑडियंस इस प्लेटफॉर्म पर अपना पसंदीदा कंटेंट (वेब शो, मूवीज आदि) फ्री में देख सकेंगे। खास बात यह है कि ये सुविधा उन दर्शकों के लिए भी उपलब्ध रहेगी, जो इस प्लेटफॉर्म के सब्सक्राइबर नहीं हैं। पहल का उद्देश्य इस प्लेटफॉर्म से दर्शकों को जोड़ना है।

प्रीमियम कंटेंट बिल्कुल मुफ्त

नेटफ्लिक्स इंडिया की वाइस प्रेसिडेंट (कंटेंट) मोनिका शेरगिल ने अपने ब्लॉग में लिखा है, "भारत में कोई भी दो दिन तक ब्लॉकबस्टर मूवीज, बड़ी सीरीज, अवॉर्ड विनिंग डॉक्युमेंट्री और एंटरटेनिंग रियलिटी शो देख सकता है।" उनके मुताबिक, प्लेटफॉर्म का प्रीमियम कंटेंट भी इन दो दिनों तक बिल्कुल मुफ्त उपलब्ध होगा।

5 दिसंबर से शुरू होगा फेस्ट

मोनिका ने अपने ब्लॉग में यह भी लिखा है, "नेटफ्लिक्स के जरिए हम इंडिया के एंटरटेनमेंट लवर्स के लिए दुनियाभर की ज्यादा से ज्यादा अनोखी कहानियां लाना चाहते हैं। इसलिए हम स्ट्रीम फेस्ट होस्ट कर रहे हैं। 5 दिसंबर की रात 12:01 बजे से 6 दिसंबर की रात 11:59 बजे तक नेटफ्लिक्स बिलकुल मुफ्त है।"

जो सब्सक्राइबर नहीं, वे ऐसे देख सकते हैं

कंपनी के मुताबिक, जो लोग नेटफ्लिक्स के सब्सक्राइबर नहीं हैं, वे अपनी ईमेल आईडी या मोबाइल नंबर के जरिए साइन-अप कर सकेंगे। इसके लिए किसी तरह के डेबिट या क्रेडिट कार्ड की डिटेल देने की जरूरत भी नहीं पड़ेगी। हालांकि, फेस्टिवल के दौरान साइन-अप करने वाले लोग सिर्फ स्टैंडर्ड डेफिनेशन यानी एसडी में ही कंटेंट देख सकेंगे। इसके अलावा नेटफ्लिक्स फ्री में देखने वाले दर्शकों की संख्या भी सीमित कर सकता है।

