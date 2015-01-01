पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैक-टू-वर्क:दुबई हनीमून से वापस आकर इंडियन आइडल 2020 की शूटिंग दोबारा शुरू करेंगी न्यूली-वेड नेहा कक्कड़, 28 नवम्बर से ऑन-एयर होगा शो

31 मिनट पहले
पॉपुलर सिंगर नेहा कक्कड़ ने 24 अक्टूबर को राइजिंग स्टार फेम सिंगर रोहन प्रीत सिंह से शादी कर ली है। दिल्ली और पंजाब में हुए शानदार सेलिब्रेशन के बाद न्यूली-वेड कपल इन दिनों दुबई में अपना लग्जरी हनीमून मना रहे हैं जहां से लगातार दोनों की खूबसूरत तस्वीरें सामने आ रही हैं। अपने शानदार हनीमून से वापस आकर सिंगर नेहा कक्कड़ अपने अपकमिंग सिंगिंग रियलिटी शो इंडियन आइडल 2020 की शूटिंग शुरू करने वाली हैं।

टेलीविजन का पॉपुलर सिंगिंग रियलिटी शो इंडियन आइडल का नया सीजन जल्द ही सोनी टीवी पर दस्तक देने वाला है। शो से ऑडीशन की प्रक्रिया ऑनलाइन पूरी हो चुकी है। इस सीजन सिंगर नेहा कक्कड़, विशाल ददलानी और हिमेश रेशमिया शो में बतौर जज नजर आने वाले हैं। रोहन प्रीत सिंह से शादी के बाद नेहा अब दोबारा शो की शूटिंग शुरू करने जा रही हैं।

नेहा जल्द ही दुबई में जारी अपना हनीमून खत्म करके मुंबई लौटने वाली हैं। रोहन प्रीत और नेहा लगातार अपने सोशल मीडिया से हनीमून एंजॉय करते हुए तस्वीरें शेयर कर रहे हैं। दोनों ने दुबई में ही शानदार सेलिब्रेशन कर दिवाली भी मनाई है।

29 नवम्बर से ऑन-एयर होगा इंडियन आइडल 2020

सिंगिंग रियलिटी शो 29 नवम्बर से सोनी टीवी पर ऑन-एयर किया जाने वाला है जिसकी शूटिंग जल्द दोबारा शुरू होगी। सोनी टीवी द्वारा शो के कई प्रोमो भी सामने आ चुके हैं जिनमें कुछ कन्फर्म कंटेस्टेंट्स के परिचय करवाए गए हैं। इनमें महाराष्ट्र की अंजलि और आशीष, राजस्थान की सवाई, उत्तराखंड से शानमुख प्रिया और पवनदीप और आंध्रप्रदेश से सिरीशा शामिल हैं। इस बार शो की टैगलाइन फिर बदलेगा देश का मौसम रखी गई है।

