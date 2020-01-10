पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Entertainment
  • Tv
  • On September 24, 'Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma' Show Will Complete 3000 Episodes, Fans Ask Producer Asit Modi To Bring Daya Ben Back

शो की बड़ी उपलब्धि:24 सितम्बर को 'तारक मेहता का उल्टा चश्मा' शो पूरे करेगा 3000 एपिसोड, प्रोड्यूसर असित मोदी से फैंस ने की दया बेन को वापस लाने की मांग

एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

सब टीवी के पॉपुलर कॉमेडी ड्रामा शो तारक मेहता का उल्टा चश्मा के फैंस को कई दिनों से शो की लीड एक्टर दिशा वकानी की वापसी का इंतजार है। एक्ट्रेस ने ढाई साल पहले शो से मेटरनिटी लीव ली थी जिसके बाद से ही उनकी वापसी नहीं हो पाई है। ये रिश्ता क्या कहलाता है के बाद ये शो दूसरा सबसे ज्यादा एपिसोड प्रसारित करने वाला शो है जिसके साथ अब जल्द ही शो के 3000 एपिसोड पूरे होने वाले हैं। शो के प्रोड्यूसर असित मोदी ने इस बात की जानकारी दी है। इस खुशखबरी के सामने आते ही सभी फैंस ने उनसे दया बेन को वापस लाने की डिमांड की है।

रविवार को शो के प्रोड्यूसर असित मोदी ने ट्विटर के जरिए फैंस को 3000 एपिसोड्स पूरे होने की जानकारी देते हुए लिखा- 'प्रिय और आदरणीय दर्शकों का परिवार, हम 24 सितम्बर 2020 को 3000 एपिसोड पूरे कर रहे हैं'।

असित का ट्वीट सामने आते ही लगातार सभी फैंस दया बेन उर्फ दिशा वकानी को वापस देखने की इच्छा जता रहे हैं। एक यूजर ने लिखा, 'आपको और आपकी तारक मेहता शो की टीम को 3000 एपिसोड के लिए बहुत बहुत शुभकामना एवं हार्दिक बधाई। सर, मुबारक हो, लेकिन आपसे एक विनती है। सर प्लीज, जैसे भी हो दया भाभी और पुराने सोढ़ी पाजी को शो में लाइए'।

इसके अलावा कुछ यूजर्स ने पुराने किरदार सोढ़ी और सोनू के किरदारों की वापसी के लिए भी प्रोड्यूसर से विनती की है। एक यूजर ने नाराजगी जताते हुए लिखा, 'बधाई हो सर, लेकिन आजकल लोग कुछ बदलाव के चलते आपका शो नहीं देख रहे हैं, जैसे दिशा वकानी (दया) शो में नहीं हैं और आपने सोढ़ी और सोनू भी बदल दी है'। दूसरे ने लिखा, 'पोपट की शादी करवा दो अब। सीरियल बोरिंग हो रहा है। दया बेन को भी लाओ'।

बता दें कि हाल ही में शो में अंजलि मेहता के किरदार से नेहा मेहता को रिप्लेस कर सुनैना फौजदार को लाया गया है। इसके अलावा रोशन सिंह सोढ़ी का किरदार निभाने वाले गुरुचरण सिंह की जगह अब बलविंदर सिंह नजर आ रहे हैं। शो की लीड एक्टर दिशा वकानी ने कुछ समय पहले ही कमबैक के लिए शूटिंग भी की थी मगर वो शो को ज्यादा समय नहीं देना चाहती हैं। ऐसे में मेकर्स और उनके बीच बात नहीं बन पाई। फिलहाल हर किसी को दिशा की वापसी का इंतजार है।

ये रिश्ता क्या कहलाता है के सबसे ज्यादा एपिसोड

स्टार प्लस का शो ये रिश्ता क्या कहलाता है पिछले 11 सालों से दर्शकों का मनोरंजन कर रहा है। शो के अब तक 3,192 एपिसोड प्रसारित हो चुके हैं। शो को हिना खान और करण मेहरा की कहानी से शुरू किया गया था जिसमें एक बड़े लीप के बाद मोहसिन खान और शिवांगी जोशी लीड में हैं।

0
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंधोनी के खिलाफ पिछले 5 में से एक ही मुकाबला जीत सकी रॉयल्स; रेग्युलर कप्तान स्टीव स्मिथ के साथ उतरेगी टीम, स्टोक्स और बटलर नहीं खेलेंगे - IPL 2020 - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज घर से संबंधित कार्यों को संपन्न करने में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। किसी विशेष व्यक्ति का सानिध्य प्राप्त हुआ। जिससे आपकी विचारधारा में महत्वपूर्ण परिवर्तन होगा। भाइयों के साथ चला आ रहा संपत्ति य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

फीडबैक दें