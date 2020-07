कसौटी के फैन्स के लिए खुश खबरी:पार्थ समथान की लेटेस्ट कोविड-19 रिपोर्ट निगेटिव; पिछले 11 दिन से होम क्वारैंटाइन हैं पार्थ, अभी शुरू नहीं करेंगे शो की शूटिंग

View this post on Instagram

Hi everyone , I have been tested Postive for covid 19 .although I have mild symptoms.. I would urge and request everyone whose been with me in close promitixy over the last few days please go and get yourself tested . The Bmc has regularly been in touch and with the doctors guidance I am in self quarantine and I am grateful to them for all their support . Please be safe and take care 😇

A post shared by Parth Samthaan (@the_parthsamthaan) on Jul 12, 2020 at 4:27am PDT