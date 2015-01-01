पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

'प्रतिज्ञा' का ब्रेकअप:10 साल तक रिलेशनशिप में रहने के बाद ब्वॉयफ्रेंड राज से अलग हुईं पूजा गौर, बोलीं- कठिन फैसलों में वक्त लगता है

34 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
'मन की आवाज : प्रतिज्ञा' में लीड रोल करने के बाद से पूजा गौर टीवी ऑडियंस के बीच प्रतिज्ञा के नाम से मशहूर हैं।

'मन की आवाज : प्रतिज्ञा', 'कितनी मोहब्बत है' और 'एक नई उम्मीद : रोशनी' जैसे सीरियल्स में नजर आईं पूजा गौर 10 साल तक रिलेशनशिप में रहने के बाद ब्वॉयफ्रेंड राज सिंह अरोड़ा से अलग हो गई हैं। अपने ब्रेकअप की खबर पूजा ने सोशल मीडिया पोस्ट के जरिए दी है। इसमें उन्होंने लिखा है कि उनके लिए यह फैसला बहुत मुश्किल था और वे इसके बारे में कुछ भी कहने से पहले कुछ वक्त चाहती थीं।

पूजा ने लिखा- हम हमेशा दोस्त रहेंगे

पूजा ने पोस्ट में लिखा है- 2020 एक ऐसा साल है, जिसमें कई बदलाव हुए। अच्छे भी और बुरे भी। पिछले कुछ महीनों में राज के साथ मेरे रिश्ते को लेकर कई तरह के कयास लगाए गए। कठिन फैसले लेने में वक्त लगता है। मैं इस बारे में बोलने से पहले कुछ समय चाहती थी।

राज और मैंने अलग होने का फैसला कर लिया है। भले ही जिंदगी में हमारे रास्ते अलग हो गए हों, लेकिन हमारे अंदर एक-दूसरे के प्रति प्यार और सम्मान जीवनभर के लिए है। मैं हमेशा उनके भले के बारे में ही सोचूंगी। क्योंकि उनका मेरी जिंदगी में महत्वपूर्ण प्रभाव रहा है। मैं हमेशा उनकी आभारी रहूंगी। हम हमेशा दोस्त रहेंगे और यह कभी नहीं बदलेगा।

इस बारे में बात करने के लिए काफी समय और साहस जुटाना पड़ा है। फिलहाल मैं बस यही कहना चाहती हूं। इस वक्त हमारी प्राइवेसी को समझने और उसका सम्मान करने के लिए बहुत-बहुत शुक्रिया।

'कोई आने को है' के सेट पर पहली बार मिले थे

रिपोर्ट्स की मानें तो पूजा और राज की पहली मुलाकात सुपर नेचुरल ड्रामा 'कोई आने को है' (2009) के सेट पर हुई थी। दोनों की दोस्ती जल्दी ही प्यार में बदल गई और वे एक-दूसरे को डेट करने लगे। शुरुआत में पूजा के फैमिली मेंबर्स इस रिश्ते से खुश नहीं थे। हालांकि, बाद में सब मान गए थे। ताजा हालात की बात करें तो पूजा ने सोशल मीडिया से राज के साथ वाली ज्यादातर फोटो हटा दी हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिस्तर में पेशाब करने पर 3 साल के इकलौते बेटे को पटककर मार डाला, शव को बैग में रखकर भाग गया - कानपुर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें