Meri jaan @yuvikachaudhary , no words will ever be enough to express how much I love you, the amount of time we've spent doing things together this year, I don't think we would've done before. I am so glad that ki sirf yeh sab hi nahin, poori zindagi tere naan share karne mili.. mujhse zyaada lucky koi nahin.. . . And this year, I want to celebrate Karwachauth with my pyaar and share that too. So I am joining @shaadi.com as I take the pledge to #FastForHer. To all my lovely followers, I urge you all to pledge your support too. Post a picture with an empty plate and take a pledge to #FastForHer #happykarwachauth

