करवा चौथ 2020:कोविड 19 से रिकवर हुईं वाइफ युविका चौधरी के लिए प्रिंस नरूला ने रखा करवा चौथ का व्रत, बोले- 'मुझसे लक्की कोई नहीं है'

एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

इंडस्ट्री के पॉपुलर कपल प्रिंस नरूला और युविका चौधरी के लिए बीता महीना काफी मुश्किल रहा है। पिछले महीने ही कपल कोविड 19 की चपेट में आ गए थे जिससे रिकवर होने के बाद युविका को डेंगू हो गया था। डेंगू का इलाज करवाने के लिए युविका एक हफ्ते तक अस्पताल में भर्ती रही थीं। इस दौरान एक्ट्रेस को खून की कमी हो गई थी जिसके बाद डॉक्टर ने आधी रात को प्रिंस को अस्पताल बुलाया था। लंबे इलाज के बाद युविका अस्पताल से घर पहुंच चुकी हैं जिसके कुछ दिनों बाद अब प्रिंस ने उनके लिए करवा चौथ का व्रत रखा है।

प्रिंस नरूला ने करवा चौथ के खास मौके पर अपनी पत्नी यूविका के साथ एक खूबसूरत तस्वीर शेयर की है। इसके साथ जानकारी देते हुए प्रिंस ने लिखा, मेरी जान युविका चौधरी। कोई शब्द ये बयां नहीं कर सकते कि मैं इससे कितना प्यार करता हूं। जितना टाइम इस साल हमने साथ बिताया है मुझे नहीं लगता ये हमने पहले किया है। मुझे बहुत खुशी है कि सिर्फ ये सब ही नहीं, पूरी जिंदगी तेरे साथ शेयर करनी है। मुझसे ज्यादा लक्की कोई नहीं है।

आगे प्रिंस लिखते हैं, इस साल मैं अपने प्यार के साथ करवा चौथ मनाना और शेयर करना चाहता हूं। इसलिए मैं फास्ट फॉर हर (इसके लिए व्रत) प्रतिज्ञा लेता हूं। मैं अपने सभी फॉलोवर्स से भी विनती करता हूं कि आप भी इसका सपोर्ट करें। अपनी खाली थाली के साथ तस्वीर शेयर करें और फास्ट फॉर हर की प्रतिज्ञा लें। हैप्पी करवा चौथ।

युविका ने लगाई प्रिंस के नाम की मेहंदी

युविका चौधरी ने इस साल करवा चौथ के खास मौके पर अपनी मेहंदी में पति प्रिंस नरूला का नाम लिखवाया है। वहीं दूसरी तरफ प्रिंस ने भी हार्ट शेप में अपने नामों का पहला अक्षर लिखवाया है। मेहंदी की तस्वीरें युविका ने अपनी इंस्टा स्टोरी पर शेयर की है।

