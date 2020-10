View this post on Instagram

We will be fine soon ❤️ @yuvikachaudhary or di @narulageetika @rishavchhabraa and dad #waheguru #jaisaiji We all r suffering from viral 🤒🤒 And yesss jo bhe Chandigarh ya mohali ke side hai main batana chahu ga ye jo viral hai its in the air and ye bhttt worst hai agar kise ek ko bhe hua toh apke ghar main sab ko ho jai ga and its very painfull so plz maskkk phen k rakhna or bahar ka khana mat khana 🙏🏻

