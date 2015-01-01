पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बिग बॉस 14:राहुल वैद्य की गर्लफ्रेंड दिशा परमार ने नेशनल टेलीविजन पर मिले प्रपोजल पर दिया रिएक्शन, शर्माते हुए कहा, 'आज स्पेशल दिन है'

23 मिनट पहले
टेलीविजन रियलिटी शो बिग बॉस 14 में सिंगर राहुल वैद्य ने सरेआम अपने प्यार का इजहार किया। राहुल ने नेशनल टेलीविजन पर अपनी लेडी लव दिशा परमार को शादी का प्रस्ताव देते हुए घुटनों पर बैठकर घर का माहौल ही बदल दिया जिसके बाद अब गर्लफ्रेंड दिशा ने इस पर रिएक्शन दिया है।

टेलीविजन शो इश्क का दर्द है मीठा-मीठा प्यारा-प्यारा में नजर आ चुकीं एक्ट्रेस दिशा परमार ने 11 नवम्बर को अपना 28वां जन्मदिन मनाया है। उनके इस खास दिन को स्पेशल बनाने के लिए राहुल ने उन्हें प्रपोज किया जिसके बाद एक वीडियो में दिशा ने इसपर रिएक्शन दिया। हाल ही में द खबरी पेज ने ट्विटर पर दिशा के बर्थडे सेलिब्रेशन का एक वीडियो शेयर किया है। इसमें दिशा केक कटिंग करती नजर आ रही हैं। एक्ट्रेस कहती हैं, तुम जानते हो ना आज कितना स्पेशल दिन है। इस पर उनकी टांग खींचते हुए दोस्त पूछता है, हमारी वजह से ना। तो जवाब मिला, जाहिर बात है, क्यों तुम्हें क्या लगा।

वीडियो में आगे उनके दोस्त कहते हैं, मुझे लगा कि क्योंकि तुम्हें नेशनल टेलीविजन पर किसी ने प्रपोज किया है। ये सुनकर एक्ट्रेस शर्माते हुए अपना चेहरा छिपा लेती हैं। ये वीडियो लगातार सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहा है। इससे पहले दिशा की करीबी दोस्त ने भी एक इंटरव्यू में बताया था कि एक्ट्रेस राहुल के प्रपोज करने से बेहद खुश हैं।

क्या पहले से एंगेज हैं राहुल- दिशा

वीडियो से पहले खबरी पेज की एक पोस्ट में दावा किया गया था राहुल वैद्य और दिशा परमार पहले ही एंगेज हैं। राहुल ने शो में जाने से पहले ही दिशा से सगाई की है और शो में एक्ट्रेस को प्रपोज करना महज एक टीआरपी हासिल करने की कोशिश है। पोस्ट में लिखा गया, दिशा परमार राहुल से एंगेज हैं राहुल के घर में जाने से पहले।

इस पोस्ट के सामने आते ही एक्ट्रेस दिशा ने फेक न्यूज फैलाने वालो को फटकार लगाई है। इस पोस्ट के जवाब में दिशा ने लिखा, शांत रहें और फेक न्यूज ना फैलाएं। बस।

11 नवम्बर को किया शो में प्रपोज

11 नवम्बर को टेलीकास्ट हुए एपिसोड में राहुल ने सफेद टी-शर्ट में गर्लफ्रेंड दिशा परमार का नाम लिखा था। इसे पहनकर राहुल वैद्य ने कहा, आज मेरे लिए बहुत खास दिन है। मेरी जिंदगी में एक लड़की है और उसका नाम दिशा परमार है। हे, भगवान, मैं कभी इतना नर्वस नहीं हुआ। पता नहीं ये पूछने में मैंने इतना समय क्यों लगाया। क्या तुम मुझसे शादी करोगी।।

