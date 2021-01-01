पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Rakhi Sawant Reveals Shocking Things About Husband: Said 'Tharki' To Abhinav Shukla, Angry Rubina Thrown Bucket Of Water

राखी सावंत का पति को लेकर चौंकाने वाला खुलासा:अभिनव शुक्ला को कहा ठरकी, गुस्से में रुबीना ने बाल्टी भर पानी उड़ेला

41 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

बिग बॉस 14 के अपकमिंग एपिसोड का प्रोमो सामने आया है। जिसमे रुबीना दिलाइक और राखी सावंत एक-दूसरे से लड़ाई करते नजर आ रहीं हैं। जब राखी अभिनव को 'ठरकी' कहती हैं तब ही गुस्से में रुबीना उन पर पानी से भरी बाल्टी फेंक देती हैं। बाद में राखी ने पति रितेश को लेकर राहुल वैद्य से कुछ खुलासे भी किए और कहा रितेश कि पहले से शादी हो चुकी है।

राखी ने अभिनव को कहा ठरकी

जब अभिनव राखी से कहते हैं, 'ये तेरी गंदगी है राखी।' तब ही पलतवार करते हुए राखी कहती हैं, 'बीवी ने मना किया है क्या कि राखी से बात ना करो? जोरु बोलती है उठ तो उठ, बैठ तो बैठ। बहार बैठकर बोल रहे थे तुम बददिमाग हो। तुम क्या हो तुम थर्की हो।' जिसके बाद रुबीना अपना आपा खो बैठीं और गुस्से में राखी पर पानी से भरी बाल्टी फेंक देती हैं।

राखी ने पति रितेश को लेकर किया खुलासा

घर में राखी ने देवोलीना को बताया कि उनके पति रितेश अपनी पहचान किसी को बताना नहीं चाहते हैं। उन्होंने ये भी कहा कि जब से उनकी शादी हुई है तब से वे और रितेश एक साथ नहीं रहे हैं। साथ ही उन्होंने राहुल को बताया कि रितेश पहले से शादीशुदा हैं और उनका एक बच्चा भी है। राखी ने दावा किया कि उन्हें इस बारे में नहीं पता था। जब राखी बेकाबू होकर रोने लगीं तब राहुल ने उन्हें गले लगाया और उन्हें सांत्वना देने की कोशिश की।

