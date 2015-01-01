पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राम सेतु- फर्स्ट लुक:दिवाली पर अक्षय कुमार ने दिया फैंस को तोहफा, शेयर किया अपनी अपकमिंग फिल्म राम सेतु का पहला लुक

33 मिनट पहले
बैक-टू-बैक फिल्में कर रहे अक्षय कुमार इंडस्ट्री के सबसे व्यस्त एक्टर बन चुके हैं। खिलाड़ी कुमार हर त्यौहार पर दर्शकों के लिए कुछ नया लेकर आते हैं। रक्षा बंधन के मौके पर अक्षय ने अपनी अपकमिंग फिल्म 'रक्षा बंधन' की अनाउंसमेंट की थी जिसके बाद एक्टर जल्द ही फिल्म 'राम सेतु' पर काम शुरू करने वाले हैं। दिवाली के खास मौके पर एक्टर ने अपने फैंस को खास तोहफा देते हुए इस फिल्म का पहला लुक भी जारी कर दिया है।

अपने नए प्रोजेक्ट राम सेतु की अनाउंसमेंट करते हुए अक्षय कुमार ने इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट से इसका पहला लुक शेयर किया है। सामने आए पोस्टर में एक्टर भगवान श्री राम की एक तस्वीर के सामने खड़े नजर आ रहे हैं। एक्टर इसमें एक सीरियस किरदार निभाने नजर आने वाले हैं। पोस्टर में अक्षय ने ग्रे रंग की शर्ट और पेंट पहने हुए गले में भगवा रंग का गमछा लपेटे हुए हैं।

इसे शेयर करते हुए अक्षय लिखते हैं, 'इस दीपावली,भारत राष्ट्र के आदर्श और महानायक भगवान श्री राम की पुण्य स्मृतियों को युगों - युगों तक भारत की चेतना में सुरक्षित रखने के लिए एक ऐसा सेतु बनाये जो आने वाले पीढ़ियों को राम से जोड़ कर रखे। इसी प्रयास में हमारा भी एक छोटा संकल्प है - राम सेतु, आप सबको दीपावली की शुभकामनाएं' l

राम सेतु फिल्म को अभिषेक शर्मा द्वारा निर्देशित किया जा रहा है जिसके निर्माता विक्रम मल्होत्रा और अरुणा भाटिया हैं। फिल्म को कैप ऑफ गॉड फिल्म के बैनर तले बनाया जाएगा। हाल ही में रिलीज हुई फिल्म लक्ष्मी बॉम्ब की बेहतरीन कामयाबी के बाद अक्षय फिल्म बैल बॉटम और अतरंगी रे में भी नजर आएंगे। इसके अलावा एक्टर की फिल्म रक्षा बंधन साल 2021 में शुरू होने वाली है।

