पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Entertainment
  • Tv
  • Rashmi Desai Share A Picture Holding A Glass Of Alcohol, Fans Trolled Ex Boyfriend Arhan Khan, Asked Do You Also Drink Alcohol

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सोशल मीडिया ट्रोलिंग:शराब का ग्लास पकड़े रश्मि ने शेयर की तस्वीर तो फैंस ने लगा दी अरहान खान की क्लास, पूछा- क्या आप भी शराब पीते हैं

28 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

टेलीविजन की पॉपुलर एक्ट्रेस रश्मि देसाई इन दिनों सोशल मीडिया पर काफी एक्टिव हैं। एक्ट्रेस लगातार अपने फोटोशूट की तस्वीरें और वीडियोज शेयर करती हैं। हाल ही में रश्मि ने एक शराब की कंपनी का प्रमोशन करते हुए तस्वीर शेयर की है। रश्मि के हाथ में शराब का ग्लास देख फैंस ने उन्हें जमकर ट्रोल किया जिसके बाद लोगों ने उनके एक्स ब्वॉयफ्रेंड अरहान खान से शराब से जुड़े इतने सवाल कर दिए कि एक्टर परेशान हो गए।

अरहान खान ने इंस्टा स्टोरी में फैंस से सवाल-जवाब का सेशन रखा था। इस दौरान कई लोगों ने अरहान से पूछा कि क्या वो शराब पीते हैं। एक यूजर ने लिखा, 'क्या आप शराब पीते हैं या प्रमोट करते हैं, प्लीज जवाब दीजिए, ये फैंस के लिए जरूरी है'। इसके जवाब में अरहान लिखते हैं, 'नहीं, मैं शराब नहीं पीता, तो प्रमोट करने का तो सवाल ही नहीं उठता'।

एक दूसरे यूजर ने लिखा, 'क्या एक इन्फ्लूएंसर होने के नाते क्या लोगों का सोशल मीडिया पर ऐल्कोहॉल प्रमोट करना ठीक है'। इस तरह के सवालों का लगातार सामना करने पर अरहान ने लिखा, 'क्यों बार-बार लोग मुझसे इस तरह के सवाल कर रहे हैं। इस बारे में मुझे 100 से ज्यादा लोगों के मैसेज आ चुके हैं। मैं आखिरी बार ये बता रहा हूं कि मैं इस तरह की चीजें प्रमोट नहीं करता और ना ही पीता हूं'।

बता दें कि रश्मि देसाई ने हाल ही में अपने इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट से हाथ में शराब का ग्लास पकड़े हुए एक तस्वीर शेयर की थी। ये एक शराब की कंपनी के लिए प्रमोशनल पोस्ट थी। अपनी पसंदीदा एक्ट्रेस को इस तरह देख कई यूजर्स ने आपत्ति भी जताई।

बिग बॉस 13 में हुआ थी ब्रेकअप

बता दें कि रश्मि देसाई और अरहान खान लंबे समय तक रिलेशनशिप में रह चुके हैं। दोनों को साथ रियलिटी शो बिग बॉस 13 में भी देखा गया था जिसके बाद दोनों अलग हो गए थे। सलमान खान ने नेशनल टेलीविजन पर खुलासा करते हुए बताया था कि अरहान पहले से शादीशुदा हैं और उनका बेटा भी है। इस बात से रश्मि पूरी तरह अनजान थीं। इसके अलावा अरहान ने बिना रश्मि की अनुमति के उनका घर और पैसे दोनों इस्तेमाल किया था, इस खुलासे के बाद एक्टर काफी सुर्खियों में आ गए थे।

आपबीती:एन्जायटी के शिकार हुए बिग बॉस 13 फेम पारस छाबड़ा, बोले- 'लोगों की नफरत देखकर मेरी मेंटल हेल्थ पर असर पड़ा था'

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसर्कल रेट और एग्रीमेंट वैल्यू के अंतर में 10% की बजाय अब 20% की छूट मिलेगी - मनी भास्कर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें