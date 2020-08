सेट पर बिग बी की वापसी:कोरोना से रिकवर होकर अमिताभ बच्चन ने शुरू की कौन बनेगा करोड़पति 12 की शूटिंग, सेट से सामने आई तस्वीरें

View this post on Instagram

Sometimes it’s prudent to accept that you really have nothing to say on INSTA tonight.. it’s not going to fetch you the 20 - 30 lakh numbers like the popular stars get .. but even the 1-2 lakhs that you get are after all 1-2 lakhs .. BE GRATEFUL FOR SMALL MERCIES

