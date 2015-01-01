पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बिग बॉस- 14 जंग का ऐलान:रुबीना दिलाइक ने अर्शी खान को टोंट मारते हुए कहा बत्तख, गुस्से में अर्शी ने कहा- गलत इंसान से पंगा ले रही है

16 मिनट पहले
बिग बॉस में दर्शकों को मनोरंजन के साथ-साथ अक्सर घर के सदस्यों का झगड़ा या विवाद भी दिखने को मिलता है। कंटेस्टेंट्स के बिच अमूमन झगड़े टास्क के दौरान होते हैं। ऐसा ही कुछ नजर आ रहा है बिग बॉस-14 के एक प्रोमो में, जहां 'बीबी डक पार्क' कैप्टेंसी टास्क को लेकर रुबीना दिलाइक और अर्शी खान के बीच जमकर बहस हो गई।

दरअसल रुबीना ने अर्शी पर तंज कसते हुए उन्हें 'बत्तख' बोल दिया, ये सुनकर गुस्से में तिलमिलाई अर्शी ने रुबीना से कहा- ''गलत इंसान से पंगा ले रही है रुबीना दिलाइक। वाहियात बातें करेगी, वाहियात बातें सुनेगी।''

निक्की तम्बोली और कशमीरा शाह में भी हुई झड़प

बिग बॉस के घर में कैप्टन बनने के लिए घर के सदस्य प्लानिंग, पॉलिटिक्स से लेकर हाथापाई पर भी उतर जाते हैं। रुबीना और अर्शी खान के बाद कैप्टेंसी टास्क के दौरान निक्की तम्बोली और कशमीरा शाह के बीच भी झड़प होती हुई दिखाई दे रही है। चैनल ने इस एपिसोड का प्रोमो वीडियो हाल ही में सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर किया है।

