फैंस के लिए बुरी खबर:'साथ निभाना साथिया 2' शो छोड़ रही हैं कोकिलाबेन उर्फ रूपल पटेल, मेकर्स कर रहे हैं मनाने की कोशिश

14 मिनट पहले
टेलीविजन पर सालों बाद वापसी करने वाला शो साथ निभाना साथिया 2 लगातार दर्शकों को इम्प्रेस कर रहा है। शो की तरफ दर्शकों का ध्यान खींचने के लिए हाल ही में रसोड़े में कौन था डायलॉग भी रीक्रिएट किया गया था जिसमें कोकिलाबेन उर्फ रूपल पटेल दो नजर आई थीं। मगर अब शो के फैंस के लिए बुरी खबर है क्योंकि रूपल जल्द ही शो छोड़ने वाली हैं।

हाल ही में आई स्पॉटब्वॉय की खबर के अनुसार रूपल पटेल जल्द शो छोड़ रही हैं। एक्ट्रेस ने शो के महज शुरुआती 20 एपिसोड्स के लिए ही शो साइन किया था जो नवम्बर के बीच में पूरे होने वाले हैं। कोकिलाबेन शो का अहम किरदार हैं ऐसे में उनका शो से जाना दर्शकों के लिए निराशाजनक हो सकता है। हालांकि मेकर्स अब भी इस पर विचार कर रहे हैं।

मेकर्स से जारी है बातचीत

रूपल के शो छोड़ने और उनकी नामौजूदगी में दिखाई जाने वाली कहानी पहले से ही तय कर ली गई है लेकिन रूपल की पॉपुलैरिटी देखने के बाद मेकर्स इस प्लान में बदलाव कर सकते हैं। फिलहाल मेकर्स रूप को मनाने की कोशिश में हैं जिससे वो लगातार शो में बनी रहें। इस पर रूपल की तरफ से जवाब आना अभी बाकी है।

कलाकार को धमकी:'तारक मेहता का उल्टा चश्मा' सीरियल के गोगी को मिली जान से मारने की धमकी

साथ निभाना साथिया 2 से पहले रूपल पटेल ये रिश्ते हैं प्यार के में नजर आ रही थीं। शो में व्यस्त होने के कारण रूपल ने इस शो में आने से इनकार कर दिया था हालांकि शो अचानक बंद होने से एक्ट्रेस ने शो में आने के लिए हामी भरी थी। शो के दूसरे सीजन को भी दर्शकों का खूब प्यार मिल रहा है जिससे ये शो बीएआरसी के टीआरपी चार्ट में तीसरे नंबर पर बना हुआ है।

